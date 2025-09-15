Leinster coaches McBryde, Nienaber and Bleyendaal all sign contract extensions

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE announced that senior coaches Robin McBryde, Jacques Nienaber and Tyler Bleyendaal have all signed contract extensions until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Head coach Leo Cullen confirmed the news at an open training session in Wicklow RFC today. Cullen has also confirmed that former Leinster out-half and current Lead Performance Analyst, Emmet Farrell, has been appointed as the club’s new Provincial Kicking Coach. Farrell will continue in his current role as Kicking Coach with the senior team.

A statement from Leinster today reads that Farrell’s new position has been created “to better align the work at base in UCD with the clubs and the schools, and the player pathway.”

Brian Colclough takes over as Leinster’s Lead Performance Analyst. Colclough has been with the club since the 2016/17 season and has also worked with Samoa at the most recent Rugby World Cup. He was was part of the Irish rugby backroom team during the games against Georgia and Portugal this summer.

“I think we can all appreciate the work that Robin, Jacques and Tyler have done but also the mark that they have left and are leaving on Leinster in their time here,” Cullen said.

“They have all brought tons of relevant experience and a different perspective to how we do things and I think that’s hugely important for the development of our group, that we hear other voices and other ways of operating.

“It’s not just around the senior team as well, you see it with our Academy players and the work that they do visiting the clubs and the schools and giving freely of their time. I’m delighted to have them all on board again.

“I am also delighted for Emmet, someone who has been a key part of the success of this club on and off the field for more than 20 years that he gets an opportunity to continue to grow as a coach and that others will benefit, not just ourselves based here in UCD.

“That consistency and alignment is crucial for us between what we are doing here in UCD and the brilliant work underway in our pathways and at the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence in Energia Park.

“That new role for Emmet offers an opportunity for Brian to move up and also for Juliette Fortune to move up to a more senior role in the analysis team, and I am delighted for them both.

“They both started with us an interns and it’s brilliant to see them continue their professional journey with us at Leinster.”