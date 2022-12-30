Gibson-Park and Sexton to make first Leinster start of the season together, Connacht missing key trio

LEINSTER’S FIRST-CHOICE half-back pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton will make their first start of the season together in Sunday’s clash with Connacht.

Leo Cullen makes 13 changes in total for the New Year’s Day interpro at the RDS [7.35pm, RTÉ], including Sexton’s return as captain for his first start in the URC since October.

Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird are the only two to retain their places from the starting XV that beat Munster in Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day.

Meanwhile Connacht will be without Ireland international trio Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham (both illness) and Bundee Aki (down week) for their trip to the league leaders, while Josh Murphy is also ruled out by illness.

Andy Friend’s eight changes see Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Darragh Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Jarrad Butler, David Hawkshaw and Diarmuid Kilgallen all return to the side beaten by Ulster last week.

Leinster

Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell, Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Michael Milne, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala’alatoa, Brian Deeny, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: John McKee, Marcus Hanan, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Cormac Foley, Harry Byrne, Jamie Osborne.

Connacht

Tiernan O’Halloran, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, David Hawkshaw, John Porch, Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Darragh Murray, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, Oisín Dowling, Conor Oliver, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Byron Ralston.

