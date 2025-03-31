Leinster football semi-finals moved out of Croke Park for first time in 30 years

THE LEINSTER SENIOR football semi-finals will be moved outside of Croke Park for the first time in 30 years.

1995 was the last time that both last four clashes were staged outside of GAA HQ.

Leinster GAA chairman Derek Kent confirmed the news at the provincial championship launch at Cedral St Conleth’s Park this afternoon.

“Today, I will confirm – and I know it’s been speculated over the last number of months – that we will be moving our semi-finals out of Croke Park after 30 years,” said Kent in his opening speech.

“The prime reason for that is we have great provincial grounds, we haven’t been filling Croke Park like we thought we would over the last number of years and I will also say it will give a better experience of the Leinster football championship.”

Just 21,000 fans attended last year’s semi-final double-header at Croke Park.

Kent later elaborated on Leinster GAA’s decision in a separate interview.

“The logic behind it was that we were playing our games in Croke Park with half… quarter of an empty stadium, the atmosphere wasn’t there. Our counties weren’t travelling,” he said.

“Really at the end of the day we can go out to provincial grounds which are all up standard and the point I’m making is that going out there is a win-win for everybody, it’s a win-win for supporters, it’s a win-win for the county boards.”

The Wexford man insists “it’s not about levelling the playing field” as Dublin their 15th Leinster title in a row.

“To be fair to Dublin, Dublin will travel anywhere. They’re a county that has no issue travelling anywhere. It’s not about levelling the playing field. It’s about going out and giving the support better value, an atmosphere that will suit a semi-final. And also a provincial ground will get some rebate back on what they’ve spent.”

Kent says that Leinster Council put the idea to its county members and the unanimously agreed on the change for 2025. Whether it continues going forward remains to be seen.

There is a list of provincial grounds in contention to host the semi-finals, which are fixed for the end of April, but Leinster GAA have “work to do” before confirming exact venues.

Leinster GAA have also reduced all adult stand tickets for this weekend’s first round clashes to €15, from €25.

“Many of our teams could be out three or four weeks in a row (with the split season). We have to ease the pressure on our supporter,” said Kent. “That’s a gift back and we’ll see how it goes and monitor it as we go along.”