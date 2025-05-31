The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Details confirmed for Leinster's URC semi-final clash with Glasgow
LEINSTER’S URC SEMI-FINAL meeting with Glasgow Warriors will be played at 2.45pm at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.
The game will be live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.
The kick-off details for both semi-finals were confirmed following the conclusion of today’s quarter-finals – with the final game seeing Munster lose a dramatic penalty shootout at the Sharks.
Earlier today, Leinster booked their place in the semi-finals with a 33-21 defeat of the Scarlets.
A crowd of just 12,879 were in attendance in Dublin, prompting Leo Cullen to urge supporters to turn out for next weekend’s semi-final.
Defending champions Glasgow reached the semi-finals after seeing off the Stormers 36-18 on Friday night.
The other semi-final is an all-South African clash between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.
The Bulls scored six tries against Edinburgh to win 42-33 in Saturday’s early quarter-final kick-off.
URC semi-finals:
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
KO: 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV
SF2: Vodacom Bulls v Hollywoodbets Sharks
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
KO 5.15pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Final Four Leinster Rugby URC