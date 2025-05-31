Details confirmed for Leinster's URC semi-final clash with Glasgow

LEINSTER’S URC SEMI-FINAL meeting with Glasgow Warriors will be played at 2.45pm at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

The game will be live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.

The kick-off details for both semi-finals were confirmed following the conclusion of today’s quarter-finals – with the final game seeing Munster lose a dramatic penalty shootout at the Sharks.

Earlier today, Leinster booked their place in the semi-finals with a 33-21 defeat of the Scarlets.

A crowd of just 12,879 were in attendance in Dublin, prompting Leo Cullen to urge supporters to turn out for next weekend’s semi-final.

Defending champions Glasgow reached the semi-finals after seeing off the Stormers 36-18 on Friday night.

The other semi-final is an all-South African clash between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls scored six tries against Edinburgh to win 42-33 in Saturday’s early quarter-final kick-off.

URC semi-finals:

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

KO: 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV

SF2: Vodacom Bulls v Hollywoodbets Sharks

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

KO 5.15pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV