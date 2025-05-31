Advertisement
More Stories
Leinster pair Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher. Billy Stickland/INPHO
FreeFinal Four

Details confirmed for Leinster's URC semi-final clash with Glasgow

Next Saturday’s game will be live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.
8.38pm, 31 May 2025
7

LEINSTER’S URC SEMI-FINAL meeting with Glasgow Warriors will be played at 2.45pm at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

The game will be live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.

The kick-off details for both semi-finals were confirmed following the conclusion of today’s quarter-finals – with the final game seeing Munster lose a dramatic penalty shootout at the Sharks.

Earlier today, Leinster booked their place in the semi-finals with a 33-21 defeat of the Scarlets.

A crowd of just 12,879 were in attendance in Dublin, prompting Leo Cullen to urge supporters to turn out for next weekend’s semi-final.

Defending champions Glasgow reached the semi-finals after seeing off the Stormers 36-18 on Friday night.

The other semi-final is an all-South African clash between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls scored six tries against Edinburgh to win 42-33 in Saturday’s early quarter-final kick-off.

URC semi-finals:

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
KO: 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV

SF2: Vodacom Bulls v Hollywoodbets Sharks
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
KO 5.15pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV 

Author
View 7 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
7 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie