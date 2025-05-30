The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Defending champions Glasgow Warriors into URC semi-finals after Stormers win
GLASGOW WARRIORS BOOKED their place in the URC semi-finals this evening with a 36-18 win over Stormers at Scotstoun Stadium.
The defending champions will face either Leinster or Scarlets in the last four next weekend.
Kyle Rowe (two), Rory Darge, Henco Venter and George Horne scored Glasgow’s tries.
Seabelo Senatla touched down in each half for the Stormers, who trailed by six at the break, but Franco Smith’s side had too much as they marched on.
More to follow.
