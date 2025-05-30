Defending champions Glasgow Warriors into URC semi-finals after Stormers win

GLASGOW WARRIORS BOOKED their place in the URC semi-finals this evening with a 36-18 win over Stormers at Scotstoun Stadium.

The defending champions will face either Leinster or Scarlets in the last four next weekend.

Kyle Rowe (two), Rory Darge, Henco Venter and George Horne scored Glasgow’s tries.

Seabelo Senatla touched down in each half for the Stormers, who trailed by six at the break, but Franco Smith’s side had too much as they marched on.

Advertisement

More to follow.