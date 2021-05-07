Leinster include Lions trio as Butler and Arnold set to return for Connacht

THREE MEN WHO were yesterday named in the 2021 British & Irish Lions squad are in line to feature for Leinster against Connacht this weekend.

The provinces are due to resume their Rainbow Cup campaigns by squaring off tomorrow evening at the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm, TG4 and Eir Sport 1].

Jack Conan and Andrew Porter have been selected to start for Leinster in Galway, while fellow Lion Tadhg Furlong will be among the replacements.

Leo Cullen’s side shows 10 changes from the one that started last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to La Rochelle. Conan is the only member of the pack retained, while Cian Kelleher, Ciaran Frawley and Dave Kearney come into the backline.

Connacht welcome captain Jarrad Butler – who had been absent for the past two months due to injury and suspension – back to their starting XV. Sammy Arnold returns from a four-month lay-off to take a place on the bench.

There are a total of five adjustments to the team that defeated Ulster last weekend, as Denis Buckley, Niall Murray, Peter Sullivan and Conor Fitzgerald are also drafted in.

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sean O’Brien

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Niall Murray

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Cian Prendergast

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Sammy Arnold

23. Oran McNulty

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Ryan Baird

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Rory O’Loughlin

23. Jordan Larmour

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss Gatland’s Lions selection and the bigger picture for Ulster and Leinster following European defeats.