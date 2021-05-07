Leinster include Lions trio as Butler and Arnold set to return for Connacht

THREE MEN WHO were yesterday named in the 2021 British & Irish Lions squad are in line to feature for Leinster against Connacht this weekend.
The provinces are due to resume their Rainbow Cup campaigns by squaring off tomorrow evening at the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm, TG4 and Eir Sport 1].
Jack Conan and Andrew Porter have been selected to start for Leinster in Galway, while fellow Lion Tadhg Furlong will be among the replacements.
Leo Cullen’s side shows 10 changes from the one that started last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to La Rochelle. Conan is the only member of the pack retained, while Cian Kelleher, Ciaran Frawley and Dave Kearney come into the backline.
Connacht welcome captain Jarrad Butler – who had been absent for the past two months due to injury and suspension – back to their starting XV. Sammy Arnold returns from a four-month lay-off to take a place on the bench.
There are a total of five adjustments to the team that defeated Ulster last weekend, as Denis Buckley, Niall Murray, Peter Sullivan and Conor Fitzgerald are also drafted in.
Connacht:
15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Sean O’Brien
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Niall Murray
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)
Replacements:
16. Jonny Murphy
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Cian Prendergast
20. Abraham Papali’i
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Sammy Arnold
23. Oran McNulty
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Ed Byrne
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ryan Baird
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Rory O’Loughlin
23. Jordan Larmour
