BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

O'Brien and Doris back in contention for Leinster's clash with Ulster

Jack Conan will follow return-to-play protocols while Ciaran Frawley’s injuries require further assessment.

By Gavan Casey Monday 10 May 2021, 2:18 PM
35 minutes ago 828 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433182
Caelan Doris in action against Ulster during last season's Guinness Pro14 final.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Caelan Doris in action against Ulster during last season's Guinness Pro14 final.
Caelan Doris in action against Ulster during last season's Guinness Pro14 final.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jimmy O’Brien and Caelan Doris should be in contention for Friday night’s Pro14 Rainbow Cup game against Ulster at the RDS (eir Sport, 8:15pm).

Back O’Brien has already returned to full training after recovering from his hamstring injury. Back row Doris, who was stood down from Ireland’s Six Nations squad due to concussion and injured his calf on the eve of his scheduled return against Munster three weeks ago, will also return to full-pelt training this week.

Jamison Gibson-Park’s hamstring injury is still being managed and the scrum-half will be further assessed this week ahead of selection.

Lion-to-be Jack Conan, who went off for a HIA in Leinster’s victory over Connacht on Saturday, will follow graduated return-to-play protocols this week while Ciarán Frawley, who injured both his shoulder and his hamstring in the same game, is definitively ruled out for Friday night. Leinster say further assessment of Frawley’s injuries is still required.

There are no further updates on Rhys Ruddock (calf), Harry Byrne (hamstring), Johnny Sexton (concussion), Will Connors (knee), Jack Dunne (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee), all of whom will miss Friday night’s visit of Ulster.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie