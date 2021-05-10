O'Brien and Doris back in contention for Leinster's clash with Ulster

Caelan Doris in action against Ulster during last season's Guinness Pro14 final.

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jimmy O’Brien and Caelan Doris should be in contention for Friday night’s Pro14 Rainbow Cup game against Ulster at the RDS (eir Sport, 8:15pm).

Back O’Brien has already returned to full training after recovering from his hamstring injury. Back row Doris, who was stood down from Ireland’s Six Nations squad due to concussion and injured his calf on the eve of his scheduled return against Munster three weeks ago, will also return to full-pelt training this week.

Jamison Gibson-Park’s hamstring injury is still being managed and the scrum-half will be further assessed this week ahead of selection.

Lion-to-be Jack Conan, who went off for a HIA in Leinster’s victory over Connacht on Saturday, will follow graduated return-to-play protocols this week while Ciarán Frawley, who injured both his shoulder and his hamstring in the same game, is definitively ruled out for Friday night. Leinster say further assessment of Frawley’s injuries is still required.

There are no further updates on Rhys Ruddock (calf), Harry Byrne (hamstring), Johnny Sexton (concussion), Will Connors (knee), Jack Dunne (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee), all of whom will miss Friday night’s visit of Ulster.