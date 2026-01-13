Leinster reschedule fixture to accommodate Ireland's potential playoff final in March

LEINSTER RUGBY have moved their United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets back a day to accommodate an upcoming Ireland soccer game at the Aviva Stadium.

The province had originally been provisionally scheduled to play their Welsh rivals on Saturday, 28 March.

But Leinster have now confirmed that the fixture will take place on Friday, 27 March at 7.45pm, and The 42 understands it is to give their footballing counterparts an extra day of preparation for their game on Tuesday, 31 March.

Heimir Hallgrímsson and co are hoping to play the winners of the match between North Macedonia and Denmark in a World Cup qualifying playoff, but will first need to win their semi-final against the Czech Republic.

However, even if they lose in Prague, Ireland will play in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday against the losers of the other playoff semi-final in a friendly.

That decision was made as the Boys in Green need to fulfil a TV contract to play a certain number of games a year.

Part of the statement from Leinster Rugby read: “This fixture change has been successfully coordinated through the collaborative efforts and invaluable support of several key stakeholders. Leinster Rugby extends its sincere gratitude to the URC for their flexibility and approval, the Aviva Stadium Board for their accommodation, Scarlets Rugby for their cooperation in accommodating this change, and both the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) for their support in facilitating this rearrangement.

“We also acknowledge the crucial role played by broadcast partners, Premier Sports and S4C, whose understanding and commitment ensure that supporters across Ireland, the UK, and Wales will be able to follow all the action live.

“Information regarding existing tickets for the original fixture date, along with details on how to purchase tickets for the rescheduled match, will be communicated directly to season ticket holders and the wider public via Leinster Rugby’s official channels in the coming days. We appreciate their patience and understanding.”