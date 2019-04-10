Leinster and Munster name 'A' teams for Stateside Cara Cup game

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have named their respective ‘A’ teams for tonight’s Cara Cup game between the provinces in Massachusetts.

The development fixture takes place at the Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth [KO 1am, Irish time].

Munster's Ben Healy in action against New England Free Jacks last Saturday. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Leinster have included six players who have made appearances in the Pro14 this season in their side, with Jack Kelly, Gavin Mullin, Jimmy O’Brien, Paddy Patterson, Vakh Abdaladze and Ronan Kelleher all named to start in America.

Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Aaron O’Sullivan, Rob Russell and Ryan Baird are all handed starting opportunities, while Dublin University prop Giuseppe Coyne is on the bench.

As for Munster, the southern province have made wholesale changes from their victory over the New England Free Jacks at the weekend, with academy scrum-half Jack Stafford captaining a youthful side.

Stafford is one of nine academy players in the Munster starting XV, including South African prop Kenyan Knox and Jack Daly, who continues his comeback from injury.

Conor Phillips, James McCarthy, Sean French, Paddy Kelly and Ben Healy will all come up against Ireland U20 team-mates as Munster conclude their two-game tour tonight, while Leinster will face the Free Jacks on Sunday.

Leinster ‘A:

15. Jack Kelly

14. Aaron O’Sullivan

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Gavin Mullin

11. Rob Russell

10. Con Kelly

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Vakh Abdaladze

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Jack Aungier

4. Gerard Hill

5. Ryan Baird

6. Dan Sheehan

7. Mark Flemming

8. Ruadhan Byron.

Replacements:

16. Giuseppe Coyne

17. Roman Salanoa

18. Shane Murphy

19. James Tarrant

20. Brian O’Donnell

21. Max O’Reilly.

Munster ‘A’:

15. Luke Kingston

14. Conor Phillips

13. Alan Tynan

12. Seán French

11. James McCarthy

10. Ben Healy

9. Jack Stafford (captain)

1. Luke Masters

2. Eoghan Clarke

3. Keynan Knox

4. Cian Reale

5. Paddy Kelly

6. Seán O’Connor

7. Ross O’Neill

8. Jack Daly.

Replacements:

16. Billy Scannell

17. Shane O’Driscoll

18. David Jennings

19. Duncan Williams

20. James Hart.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: