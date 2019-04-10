Leinster and Munster name 'A' teams for Stateside Cara Cup game

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have named their respective ‘A’ teams for tonight’s Cara Cup game between the provinces in Massachusetts.
The development fixture takes place at the Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth [KO 1am, Irish time].
Leinster have included six players who have made appearances in the Pro14 this season in their side, with Jack Kelly, Gavin Mullin, Jimmy O’Brien, Paddy Patterson, Vakh Abdaladze and Ronan Kelleher all named to start in America.
Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Aaron O’Sullivan, Rob Russell and Ryan Baird are all handed starting opportunities, while Dublin University prop Giuseppe Coyne is on the bench.
As for Munster, the southern province have made wholesale changes from their victory over the New England Free Jacks at the weekend, with academy scrum-half Jack Stafford captaining a youthful side.
Stafford is one of nine academy players in the Munster starting XV, including South African prop Kenyan Knox and Jack Daly, who continues his comeback from injury.
Conor Phillips, James McCarthy, Sean French, Paddy Kelly and Ben Healy will all come up against Ireland U20 team-mates as Munster conclude their two-game tour tonight, while Leinster will face the Free Jacks on Sunday.
Leinster ‘A:
15. Jack Kelly
14. Aaron O’Sullivan
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Gavin Mullin
11. Rob Russell
10. Con Kelly
9. Paddy Patterson
1. Vakh Abdaladze
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Jack Aungier
4. Gerard Hill
5. Ryan Baird
6. Dan Sheehan
7. Mark Flemming
8. Ruadhan Byron.
Replacements:
16. Giuseppe Coyne
17. Roman Salanoa
18. Shane Murphy
19. James Tarrant
20. Brian O’Donnell
21. Max O’Reilly.
Munster ‘A’:
15. Luke Kingston
14. Conor Phillips
13. Alan Tynan
12. Seán French
11. James McCarthy
10. Ben Healy
9. Jack Stafford (captain)
1. Luke Masters
2. Eoghan Clarke
3. Keynan Knox
4. Cian Reale
5. Paddy Kelly
6. Seán O’Connor
7. Ross O’Neill
8. Jack Daly.
Replacements:
16. Billy Scannell
17. Shane O’Driscoll
18. David Jennings
19. Duncan Williams
20. James Hart.
