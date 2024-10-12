LIVE: Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship

Here’s that Snyman try:
A sickener for Munster as that man Snyman clinches the bonus point just before the break, following a long spell of red dominance
HT: Leinster 26-5 Munster
Frawley misses his first kick of the evening, and that’s that for the first half.
Four tries for Leinster, bonus point wrapped up at the break. What did you make of it?
Leinster 26-5 Munster (Snyman, 40)
TRY FOR LEINSTER! RG Snyman against his former side on the stroke of half time.
Nankivell and Scannell concede back-to-back penalties within five metres. Handy points for Leinster under the points, but they go for the jugular. Two tap-and-gos, with Snyman eventually powering over to cap a brilliant first half for Leo Cullen’s men.
Munster back in it as Sean O'Brien finishes a lovely lineout move
Leinster 21-5 Munster (O’Brien, 34)
TRY FOR MUNSTER! Graham Rowntree’s men win a scrum penalty, go to the corner, and fine joy off the line-out. Seán O’Brien spots a gap, squeezes through it and crashes over. Crowley missed the conversion, which was fairly straightforward, but they are up and running.
Leinster 21-0 Munster
33 mins – Not yet, anyway. Gibson-Park attempts to intercept the last pass out wide, but knocks on. Scrum time.
Leinster 21-0 Munster
32 mins – Finally, Munster get a couple of breaks. First, they steal a line-out, and then they win a penalty off a scrum. Could they open their account?
Here are the three Leinster tries:
An early lead for Leinster as Lowe touches down in space after fine forward pressure
Bad to worse for Munster as a Caelan Doris try is confirmed following a TMO review
After all the build-up, this contest could be over inside a quarter of an hour. Keenan swoops for try number three, again off a lineout
Leinster 21-0 Munster
27 mins – It has been absolutely frantic, so haven’t had the chance to bring you some changes. The scoreboard wasn’t Munster’s only worry: they were without Loughman and Scannell for different periods, but all have returned. Max Deegan replaced Jack Conan for Leinster at one stage, too.
Leinster 21-0 Munster
26 mins – Calvin Nash was over there, but the whistle had gone for a forward pass! Nankivell had played the ball, RTÉ saying it was “tight” and “marginal”. Leinster win the scrum and clear their lines to big celebrations.
Leinster 21-0 Munster
24 mins – Great passage of play from Munster as they break up the field, Leinster’s scramble defence recovers and a handling error lets the trailing team down. Opportunity remains though, they really need to get off the mark.
Leinster 21-0 Munster
22 mins – Munster win another penalty at the breakdown, Crowley kicks to the corner as they go in the hunt. Same eventually happens on the other side, after some interesting words between the referee and Tadhg Beirne — “I want to work with you, but this relationship isn’t working,” the Munster captain is told.
Line-out lost, Leinster clear their lines, no points from the latest Munster visit to their 22.
Leinster 21-0 Munster
18 mins – Jack Crowley’s penalty ricochets off the post, that sums up their frustrating start.
Leinster 19-0 Munster (Keenan, 15)
TRY FOR LEINSTER! A third already! All came from a jackal penalty Doris won after Crowley collected a chipped ball from Lowe. Leinster went to the corner, drive from the line-out and Keenan crosses under the posts.
Leinster 12-0 Munster (Doris, 11)
TRY FOR LEINSTER! Doris is on the scoresheet after a TMO check. He transferred the ball from one hand to the other as he went down outside the post, and the check was to make sure there was no knock-on. Leinster had Munster under the cosh again, some smart thinking from Lowe to tap-and-go in the build-up and Leo Cullen’s men have their second try of the evening.
Leinster 7-0 Munster
7 mins – Ciarán Frawley adds the extras from a difficult angle.
Leinster 5-0 Munster (Lowe, 6)
TRY FOR LEINSTER! James Lowe goes over out wide after Leinster threaten from the line-out. Some brilliant play in the final phases: a lovely offload from Jamie Osborne, and Jamison Gibson-Park’s vision to find Lowe, to name just two examples.
Leinster 0-0 Munster
5 mins – Leinster win their first two line-outs, Snyman with some uperb takes against his former side. Munster have started strongly, but Leinster look like they might wipe that out with the first try of the evening…
Leinster 0-0 Munster
4 mins – Munster work it across the pitch, but Leinster keep them at bay. A kicking over-and-back ensues, some groans about Hugo Keenan claiming the first one outside the ’22 but on we go…
Leinster 0-0 Munster
2 mins – First penalty goes to Munster as Mike Haley is hit in the air from kick-off. Jack Crowley finds touch, and they win their first line-out. Nice early attacking platform.
“Leinster, Leinster” rings out around the stadium just before the teams walk out. Here they come!
Donncha O’Callaghan: “You grow up dreaming of playing [GAA] in Croke Park. And if you’re not good enough, you play rugby.”
WITH APOLOGIES TO the good people of Inchicore, who recently had their homeplace named one of the “coolest neighbourhoods on the planet” by Time Out magazine, if you’re in Dublin today then Drumcondra is the only place to be.
Over 82,000 rugby fans, no doubt including a few bandwagoners, will descend on Croke Park this evening to take in the latest installment of the Leinster-Munster rivalry on what is set to be a fresh, largely dry in Dublin.
- Read Murray Kinsella’s match preview on The 42: Leinster and Munster know Croke Park clash is not just another game
Graham Rowntree, meanwhile, is walking around the Croke Park pitch offering his pre-match thoughts. He calls GAA HQ a “cathedral of rugby,” detailing his first experience of the venue and his players bringing footballs and hurleys to Captain’s Day on Friday.
“The highs and lows, that’s a season. You’ve got to roll with the punches,” Rowntree adds on Munster’s lengthy injury list, while he also addresses the importance of the scrum.
Donncha O’Callaghan is adamant Munster have to make this a “set-piece battle” if they are to succeed this evening.
“Frawls has been good,” Leo Cullen tells RTÉ pre-match, speaking about Ciarán Frawley at out-half.
“He’s come out and said he want to play 10. I thought it was a good positive first half last week, Frawls gets another opportunity today and hopefully it goes well.”
He also mentions RG Snyman “playing with a smile on his face” and hails the historic occasion at Croke Park.
“It’s been a remarkable couple of weeks, the build-up to this game. It’s amazing really, such an iconic venue and you see the blue and the red. It’s a fantastic occasion.”
Team News
The teams, as announced yesterday, are listed below. Ciarán Frawley is at 10 for Leinster, Alex Nankivell returns for Munster and there are lots of other interesting lines in there.
Leinster
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Liam Turner
- 13. Garry Ringrose
- 12. Jamie Osborne
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Ciarán Frawley
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Lee Barron
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. RG Snyman
- 5. James Ryan
- 6. Jack Conan
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Caelan Doris (captain)
Replacements:
- 16. Gus McCarthy
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Thomas Clarkson
- 19. Ryan Baird
- 20. Max Deegan
- 21. Luke McGrath
- 22. Ross Byrne
- 23. Harry Byrne
Munster
- 15. Mike Haley
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Tom Farrell
- 12. Alex Nankivell
- 11. Seán O’Brien
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Niall Scannell
- 3. Stephen Archer
- 4. Jean Kleyn
- 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
- 6. Jack O’Donoghue
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Diarmuid Barron
- 17. Kieran Ryan
- 18. John Ryan
- 19. Tom Ahern
- 20. Ruadhán Quinn
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Tony Butler
- 23. Shay McCarthy
Referee: Chris Busby [IRFU].
Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of this inter-provincial showdown at a sold-out Croke Park.
It’s Leinster versus Munster in the United Rugby Championship.
Kick-off is 5.45pm, with the action available to watch on RTÉ and Premier Sports.
But we’ll keep you updated right here. Get involved!