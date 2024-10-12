Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship

All eyes on a sold-out Croke Park.
5.15pm, 12 Oct 2024
9.2k
70

1 min ago 6:46PM

Leinster 26-5 Munster 

SECOND HALF: We’re back underway.

13 mins ago 6:34PM

HT: Leinster 26-5 Munster 

Frawley misses his first kick of the evening, and that’s that for the first half.

Four tries for Leinster, bonus point wrapped up at the break. What did you make of it?

14 mins ago 6:32PM

Leinster 26-5 Munster (Snyman, 40)

TRY FOR LEINSTER! RG Snyman against his former side on the stroke of half time. 

Nankivell and Scannell concede back-to-back penalties within five metres. Handy points for Leinster under the points, but they go for the jugular. Two tap-and-gos, with Snyman eventually powering over to cap a brilliant first half for Leo Cullen’s men.

20 mins ago 6:26PM

Leinster 21-5 Munster (O’Brien, 34)

TRY FOR MUNSTER! Graham Rowntree’s men win a scrum penalty, go to the corner, and fine joy off the line-out. Seán O’Brien spots a gap, squeezes through it and crashes over. Crowley missed the conversion, which was fairly straightforward, but they are up and running.

22 mins ago 6:24PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster

33 mins – Not yet, anyway. Gibson-Park attempts to intercept the last pass out wide, but knocks on. Scrum time.

24 mins ago 6:23PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster

32 mins – Finally, Munster get a couple of breaks. First, they steal a line-out, and then they win a penalty off a scrum. Could they open their account?

25 mins ago 6:22PM

Here are the three Leinster tries:

27 mins ago 6:20PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster

27 mins – It has been absolutely frantic, so haven’t had the chance to bring you some changes. The scoreboard wasn’t Munster’s only worry: they were without Loughman and Scannell for different periods, but all have returned. Max Deegan replaced Jack Conan for Leinster at one stage, too.

32 mins ago 6:14PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster

26 mins – Calvin Nash was over there, but the whistle had gone for a forward pass! Nankivell had played the ball, RTÉ saying it was “tight” and “marginal”. Leinster win the scrum and clear their lines to big celebrations.

34 mins ago 6:13PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster 

24 mins – Great passage of play from Munster as they break up the field, Leinster’s scramble defence recovers and a handling error lets the trailing team down. Opportunity remains though, they really need to get off the mark.

38 mins ago 6:09PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster 

22 mins – Munster win another penalty at the breakdown, Crowley kicks to the corner as they go in the hunt. Same eventually happens on the other side, after some interesting words between the referee and Tadhg Beirne — “I want to work with you, but this relationship isn’t working,” the Munster captain is told.

Line-out lost, Leinster clear their lines, no points from the latest Munster visit to their 22.

40 mins ago 6:07PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster 

18 mins – Jack Crowley’s penalty ricochets off the post, that sums up their frustrating start.

43 mins ago 6:04PM

Leinster 21-0 Munster

16 mins – Frawley with another straightforward conversion.

44 mins ago 6:03PM

Leinster 19-0 Munster (Keenan, 15)

TRY FOR LEINSTER! A third already! All came from a jackal penalty Doris won after Crowley collected a chipped ball from Lowe. Leinster went to the corner, drive from the line-out and Keenan crosses under the posts.

47 mins ago 5:59PM

Leinster 14-0 Munster 

12 mins – Frawley converts.

48 mins ago 5:59PM

Leinster 12-0 Munster (Doris, 11)

TRY FOR LEINSTER! Doris is on the scoresheet after a TMO check. He transferred the ball from one hand to the other as he went down outside the post, and the check was to make sure there was no knock-on. Leinster had Munster under the cosh again, some smart thinking from Lowe to tap-and-go in the build-up and Leo Cullen’s men have their second try of the evening. 

53 mins ago 5:54PM

Leinster 7-0 Munster

7 mins – Ciarán Frawley adds the extras from a difficult angle.

54 mins ago 5:53PM

Leinster 5-0 Munster (Lowe, 6)

TRY FOR LEINSTER! James Lowe goes over out wide after Leinster threaten from the line-out. Some brilliant play in the final phases: a lovely offload from Jamie Osborne, and Jamison Gibson-Park’s vision to find Lowe, to name just two examples.

55 mins ago 5:52PM

Leinster 0-0 Munster 

5 mins – Leinster win their first two line-outs, Snyman with some uperb takes against his former side. Munster have started strongly, but Leinster look like they might wipe that out with the first try of the evening…

56 mins ago 5:51PM

Leinster 0-0 Munster 

4 mins – Munster work it across the pitch, but Leinster keep them at bay. A kicking over-and-back ensues, some groans about Hugo Keenan claiming the first one outside the ’22 but on we go…

59 mins ago 5:48PM

Leinster 0-0 Munster 

2 mins – First penalty goes to Munster as Mike Haley is hit in the air from kick-off. Jack Crowley finds touch, and they win their first line-out. Nice early attacking platform.

1 hr ago 5:46PM

And we’re off! Leinster get us underway.

1 hr ago 5:45PM

“Leinster, Leinster” rings out around the stadium just before the teams walk out. Here they come!

1 hr ago 5:42PM

Donncha O’Callaghan: “You grow up dreaming of playing [GAA] in Croke Park. And if you’re not good enough, you play rugby.”

1 hr ago 5:40PM

Five minutes to go. Time to call it.


Poll Results:

Leinster win (53)
Munster win (25)
Draw (3)

1 hr ago 5:38PM

WITH APOLOGIES TO the good people of Inchicore, who recently had their homeplace named one of the “coolest neighbourhoods on the planet” by Time Out magazine, if you’re in Dublin today then Drumcondra is the only place to be.

Over 82,000 rugby fans, no doubt including a few bandwagoners, will descend on Croke Park this evening to take in the latest installment of the Leinster-Munster rivalry on what is set to be a fresh, largely dry in Dublin.

1 hr ago 5:35PM

leinster-and-munster-fans-trevor-and-linda-from-waterford Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

1 hr ago 5:29PM

Graham Rowntree, meanwhile, is walking around the Croke Park pitch offering his pre-match thoughts. He calls GAA HQ a “cathedral of rugby,” detailing his first experience of the venue and his players bringing footballs and hurleys to Captain’s Day on Friday.

“The highs and lows, that’s a season. You’ve got to roll with the punches,” Rowntree adds on Munster’s lengthy injury list, while he also addresses the importance of the scrum.

Donncha O’Callaghan is adamant Munster have to make this a “set-piece battle” if they are to succeed this evening.

1 hr ago 5:26PM

“Frawls has been good,” Leo Cullen tells RTÉ pre-match, speaking about Ciarán Frawley at out-half.

“He’s come out and said he want to play 10. I thought it was a good positive first half last week, Frawls gets another opportunity today and hopefully it goes well.”

He also mentions RG Snyman “playing with a smile on his face” and hails the historic occasion at Croke Park.

“It’s been a remarkable couple of weeks, the build-up to this game. It’s amazing really, such an iconic venue and you see the blue and the red. It’s a fantastic occasion.”

1 hr ago 5:21PM

Team News

The teams, as announced yesterday, are listed below. Ciarán Frawley is at 10 for Leinster, Alex Nankivell returns for Munster and there are lots of other interesting lines in there.

Leinster 

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Liam Turner
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Jamie Osborne
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Ciarán Frawley
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Lee Barron
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. RG Snyman
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Jack Conan
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

  • 16. Gus McCarthy
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Thomas Clarkson
  • 19. Ryan Baird
  • 20. Max Deegan
  • 21. Luke McGrath
  • 22. Ross Byrne
  • 23. Harry Byrne

Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Seán O’Brien
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes 

Replacements: 

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Kieran Ryan
  • 18. John Ryan
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. Ruadhán Quinn
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Tony Butler
  • 23. Shay McCarthy

Referee: Chris Busby [IRFU].

1 hr ago 5:19PM

Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of this inter-provincial showdown at a sold-out Croke Park.

It’s Leinster versus Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

Kick-off is 5.45pm, with the action available to watch on RTÉ and Premier Sports.

But we’ll keep you updated right here. Get involved!

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
70
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie