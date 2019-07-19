Cullen's Leinster to play Champions Cup pool opponents in pre-season friendly

LEINSTER WILL CONTINUE their preparations for the new season when they travel to Franklin’s Gardens to face Northampton Saints in their third and final pre-season friendly on 12 September.

Leo Cullen’s side will take on the English Premiership side, who they have been drawn alongside in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages, two weeks out from the start of their Pro14 campaign.

It will be the first of three meetings between the sides during the 2019/20 season, after they were paired together in Pool 1 alongside Benetton and Lyon.

Leinster will face Coventry at Donnybrook as part of a historic double-header alongside the province’s women’s team on Saturday 17 August, before Cullen’s squad travel to Ontario to play the Canadian national team on Saturday 24 August.

The last time Leinster faced Saints was in the Champions Cup in back-to-back games in December 2016, while they also met in a pre-season friendly at Franklin’s Gardens in August 2014.

Leinster will begin the defence of their Pro14 title on Saturday 28 September away at Benetton, with their first home game of the campaign, against Ospreys, coming a week later.

