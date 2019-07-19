This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen's Leinster to play Champions Cup pool opponents in pre-season friendly

The Pro14 champions will continue their preparations for the new season with a trip to face Northampton Saints.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 19 Jul 2019, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,607 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4731527
James Tracy in action against the Saints back in 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
James Tracy in action against the Saints back in 2016.
James Tracy in action against the Saints back in 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL CONTINUE their preparations for the new season when they travel to Franklin’s Gardens to face Northampton Saints in their third and final pre-season friendly on 12 September.

Leo Cullen’s side will take on the English Premiership side, who they have been drawn alongside in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages, two weeks out from the start of their Pro14 campaign.

It will be the first of three meetings between the sides during the 2019/20 season, after they were paired together in Pool 1 alongside Benetton and Lyon.

Leinster will face Coventry at Donnybrook as part of a historic double-header alongside the province’s women’s team on Saturday 17 August, before Cullen’s squad travel to Ontario to play the Canadian national team on Saturday 24 August.

The last time Leinster faced Saints was in the Champions Cup in back-to-back games in December 2016, while they also met in a pre-season friendly at Franklin’s Gardens in August 2014. 

Leinster will begin the defence of their Pro14 title on Saturday 28 September away at Benetton, with their first home game of the campaign, against Ospreys, coming a week later.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie