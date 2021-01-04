Ruddock fit and Larmour back training but Leinster have a host of injury doubts

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return to full fitness of in-form back row Rhys Ruddock ahead of Friday night’s crucial Guinness Pro14 clash with Conference A rivals Ulster but Leo Cullen’s side still have a host of injury doubts.

Ruddock has returned to training after a recent rib injury and is set to be available for selection for the clash at the RDS.

Ireland international Jordan Larmour could also come back into the mix for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury back in October.

The 23-year-old has returned to training but Leinster still need to make a final call on whether Larmour features this Friday.

However, last weekend’s bruising defeat to Connacht in Dublin has left Cullen and Stuart Lancaster with several new injury concerns.

Out-half Johnny Sexton was forced off in the first half with a head injury and is now going through the return-to-play protocols, with openside flanker Scott Penny in the same boat after taking a big blow in the second half.

Outside back Jimmy O’Brien, who deputised at out-half after Sexton departed, was later forced off with a shoulder injury that requires further assessment this week before a call is made on his availability against Ulster.

Centre Rory O’Loughlin also suffered a shoulder injury and is a doubt this week.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ciarán Frawley [hamstring] and Josh Murphy [calf] were due to feature against Connacht last weekend but had to withdraw due to their injuries but Leinster say both are minor issues.

Jack Conan and Ed Byrne both came through their returns from injury last weekend without any issues.

Meanwhile, out-half Harry Byrne is due to return to training this week after his recent back injury but, again, Leinster say they need to further assess his recovery before deciding whether to send him back into action.

The province’s confirmed injury list remains lengthy and features some key man.

Garry Ringrose [jaw], Tadhg Furlong [calf], James Lowe [groin], Max Deegan [knee], Conor O’Brien [knee], Tommy O’Brien [ankle], Vakh Abdaladze [back], and Adam Byrne [hamstring] all remain sidelined.