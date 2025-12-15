Jack Conan available for Leinster's URC clash vs Ulster

LEINSTER’S JACK CONAN has been cleared to play against Ulster this weekend after coming through graduated return to play protocols.

The backrow picked up a head injury in the early stages of Leinster’s 23-15 Champions Cup win vs Leinster on Friday, having collided with Freddie Steward.

Leinster have also confirmed that Jimmy O’Brien’s hamstring injury will be further assessed this week before a decision is made on his availability.

Backrow Will Connors and prop Tadgh Furlong have both returned to training, while a final decision is also yet to be made on their hopes of selection this weekend.

Advertisement

Leinster offered no injury updates on Cormac Foley, Hugo Keenan, James Culhane, Jamie Osborne, Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose or RG Snyman.