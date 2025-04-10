Conan named captain as Leinster stack bench for Glasgow clash

LEINSTER HAVE MADE six changes for tomorrow night’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors at Aviva Stadiu, [KO: 8pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1].
Tommy O’Brien, who will make his first European start for Leinster, and Jordie Barrett come into the backline, while there is a new front row of Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong, and Max Deegan is selected in the back row.
Jack Conan captains the Leinster team as they seek to build on last week’s crushing 62-0 win over Harlequins last weekend.
Robbie Henshaw is set to earn his 100th Leinster cap off the bench. He is part of a replacements list stacked with star power as Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, and Caelan Doris are also on the bench.
For Franco Smith’s depleted Warriors, there is a further blow in that tighthead Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of Friday night’s encounter. The Scotland international and Lions contender is following return-to-play protocols following a head injury in Glasgow’s last-16 victory over Leicester last Saturday.
Already ruled out were dynamic Scotland midfield duo Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, while fellow international Jack Dempsey misses out in the back row as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Henco Venter is suspended but Rory Darge returns at openside after missing last weekend’s win at Scotstoun.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Jordie Barrett
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. RG Snyman
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan (captain)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Andrew Porter
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Caelan Doris
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Robbie Henshaw
*****
Glasgow Warriors
15. Kyle Rowe
14. Jamie Dobie
13. Stafford McDowall
12. Tom Jordan
11. Kyle Steyn (captain)
10. Adam Hastings
9. George Horne
1. Nathan McBeth
2. Johnny Matthews
3. Sam Talakai
4. Gregor Brown
5. Alex Samuel
6. Matt Fagerson
7. Rory Darge
8. Sione Vailanu
Replacements:
16. Grant Stewart
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. Patrick Schickerling
19. JP Du Preez
20. Max Williamson
21. Euan Ferrie
22. Ben Afshar
23. Sebastian Cancelliere
Conan named captain as Leinster stack bench for Glasgow clash
Leinster Rugby Teamsheet