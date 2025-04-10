Conan named captain as Leinster stack bench for Glasgow clash

LEINSTER HAVE MADE six changes for tomorrow night’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors at Aviva Stadiu, [KO: 8pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1].

Tommy O’Brien, who will make his first European start for Leinster, and Jordie Barrett come into the backline, while there is a new front row of Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong, and Max Deegan is selected in the back row.

Jack Conan captains the Leinster team as they seek to build on last week’s crushing 62-0 win over Harlequins last weekend.

Robbie Henshaw is set to earn his 100th Leinster cap off the bench. He is part of a replacements list stacked with star power as Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, and Caelan Doris are also on the bench.

For Franco Smith’s depleted Warriors, there is a further blow in that tighthead Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of Friday night’s encounter. The Scotland international and Lions contender is following return-to-play protocols following a head injury in Glasgow’s last-16 victory over Leicester last Saturday.

Already ruled out were dynamic Scotland midfield duo Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, while fellow international Jack Dempsey misses out in the back row as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Henco Venter is suspended but Rory Darge returns at openside after missing last weekend’s win at Scotstoun.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Jordie Barrett

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. RG Snyman

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Andrew Porter

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Caelan Doris

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Robbie Henshaw

Glasgow Warriors

15. Kyle Rowe

14. Jamie Dobie

13. Stafford McDowall

12. Tom Jordan

11. Kyle Steyn (captain)

10. Adam Hastings

9. George Horne

1. Nathan McBeth

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Sam Talakai

4. Gregor Brown

5. Alex Samuel

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Sione Vailanu

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Patrick Schickerling

19. JP Du Preez

20. Max Williamson

21. Euan Ferrie

22. Ben Afshar

23. Sebastian Cancelliere