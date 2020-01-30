Michael's begin Schools' Cup defence with resounding win, Gerard's see off King's Hospital

ST MICHAEL’S KICKED off the defence of their Leinster Schools Senior Cup by brutalising debutants Temple Carrig 67-0.

Temple Carrig qualified for the competition for the first time through the Vinnie Murray Cup, but ran into the relentless champions, who were 29-0 up by half-time. They were in no mood to let up, and tagged on just the 38 points after half-time to run out 67-0 winners.

Elsewhere today, St Gerard’s were 20-5 winners over King’s Hospital.

Scrum-half Saul Fitzpatrick was first to cross for Gerard’s, with Aidan Long touching down before half-time. Between those tries, Patrick Burke tagged on a conversion and a penalty while Adam Bagnall scored a try for King’s Hospital to leave the half-time score reading 15-5.

Callan O’Reilly scored the only try of the second-half, crossing to give Gerard’s a 20-5 victory.

While Michael’s and Gerard’s go forth to the last eight, King’s Hospital and Temple Carrig face off in the Vinny Murray Cup.