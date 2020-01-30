This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael's begin Schools' Cup defence with resounding win, Gerard's see off King's Hospital

The quarter-final line-up for the Leinster Senior Cup has been finalised.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 9:52 PM
46 minutes ago 1,557 Views 5 Comments
A view of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
A view of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.
A view of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ST MICHAEL’S KICKED off the defence of their Leinster Schools Senior Cup by brutalising debutants Temple Carrig 67-0. 

Temple Carrig qualified for the competition for the first time through the Vinnie Murray Cup, but ran into the relentless champions, who were 29-0 up by half-time. They were in no mood to let up, and tagged on just the 38 points after half-time to run out 67-0 winners. 

Elsewhere today, St Gerard’s were 20-5 winners over King’s Hospital. 

Scrum-half Saul Fitzpatrick was first to cross for Gerard’s, with Aidan Long touching down before half-time. Between those tries, Patrick Burke tagged on a conversion and a penalty while Adam Bagnall scored a try for King’s Hospital to leave the half-time score reading 15-5. 

Callan O’Reilly scored the only try of the second-half, crossing to give Gerard’s a 20-5 victory. 

While Michael’s and Gerard’s go forth to the last eight, King’s Hospital and Temple Carrig face off in the Vinny Murray Cup. 

