Leinster power past Sharks to record first URC win of season

Leinster 31

Sharks 5

Daire Walsh reports from Aviva Stadium

FIRST-HALF TRIES from Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien and Josh van der Flier provided the platform at the Aviva Stadium as defending champions Leinster registered their first win of the new United Rugby Championship season with a convincing bonus point triumph over the Sharks.

Having picked up just one point in total from their recent two-game mini tour of South Africa, Leinster were aiming to bring their campaign to life against another side from the southern hemisphere nation.

The hosts were bolstered by the inclusion of five players from this summer’s British & Irish Lions squad in their first 15 and there was also a first start at out-half for Harry Byrne following his return from a loan spell at English outfit Bristol Bears.

Leo Cullen’s men certainly began their maiden home game of 2025/26 with plenty of intent and while the Sharks initially held firm, the deadlock was eventually broken by the title holders on the stroke of 10 minutes.

After he collected possession on the left flank from an attack that featured a number of Leinster players, James Lowe kicked into the ‘22’ before being tackled by Sharks winger Ethan Hooker. Full-back Osborne was alive to the loose ball and he subsequently dotted down for a try that was supplemented by a Byrne conversion.

Although there are a number of frontline stars who are set to come back into the frame, the Leinster players on show were eager to lay down a marker ahead of their Croke Park date with arch rivals Munster next weekend. They continued to probe for additional scores and eventually doubled their advantage just past the first-quarter mark.

Following neat approach work from half-back partners Fintan Gunne and Byrne, the versatile O’Brien proceeded to cross over for another converted try.

This fixture was always going to be a special one for Van der Flier as the experienced flanker was captaining Leinster for the very first time. It was also his 159th appearance overall for the Blues and he marked the occasion by scoring underneath the posts off a Gunne pass on 27 minutes.

Byrne stepped forward to routinely slot over a third bonus kick, before some loose play from the 26-year-old allowed the Sharks to finally open their account just shy of the half-hour. After he rose high to get his hands to an elaborate Byrne pass ahead of Leinster back-row Alex Soroka, Hooker superbly side-stepped his way over the line in clinical fashion.

Yet despite the concession of this unconverted effort, Leinster nevertheless brought a commanding 21-5 cushion into the interval.

The eastern province did encounter some stubborn resistance from their Durban counterparts on the resumption, but a bonus point was eventually secured a little under nine minutes into the second half.

Released in space towards the left wing by Osborne, Max Deegan feigned a pass out wide to Lowe before racing over the whitewash for his side’s fourth try of the night.

Leinster's Max Deegan scores a try. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

This was the cue for Cullen to make a number of alterations to his starting line-up as Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle and Thomas Clarkson were all added to the mix alongside earlier replacement Hugh Cooney. While former Leinster and Munster lock Jason Jenkins was a late withdrawal from their starting team, another ex-Munster star, Dian Bleuler, made his return to Irish shores as one of a number of Sharks reserves to be introduced either side of the third-quarter mark.

While a try for the visitors could have made matters quite interesting, the tempo of the game had significantly dropped in the wake of Deegan’s try.

Leinster also looked the more likely of the two teams to add to their tally and promptly bagged their fifth try of the contest with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. From an overthrow off a Sharks line-out perilously close to their own whitewash, replacement hooker Gus McCarthy powered over in comfortable style.

The hosts introduced former Ireland Sevens star Joshua Kenny for his senior provincial debut in the aftermath of this score and although it was a far from perfect performance, Leinster will likely view this game as a case of ‘job done’ ahead of their return to Croke Park – the ground in which they secured the URC trophy last June.

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries – Osborne, O’Brien, Van der Flier, Deegan, G McCarthy

Conversions – Byrne [3/5]

Scorers for Sharks:

Try – Ethan Hooker

Conversions – Smith [1/1]

LEINSTER: Jamie Osborne (Joshua Kenny ’70); Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw (Hugh Cooney ’48), Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne (Luke McGrath ’60); Paddy McCarthy (Jack Boyle ’50), Rónan Kelleher (Gus McCarthy ’50), Tadhg Furlong (Thomas Clarkson ’50); Brian Deeny (Diarmuid Mangan ’60), Ryan Baird; Alex Soroka, Josh van der Flier (James Culhane ’71), Max Deegan.

SHARKS: Edwill van der Merwe; Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am (Francois Venter ’64), Makazole Mapimpi; Jean Smith (Siya Masuku ’50), Jaden Hendrikse (Ross Braude ’50); Simphiwe Matanzima (Dian Bleuler ’62), Fez Mbatha (Bongi Mbonambi ’53), Ruan Dreyer (Vincent Koch ’48); Vincent Tshituka, Marvin Orie; Phepsi Buthelezi (Tino Mavasere ’71), Manu Tshituka (Bathobele Hlekani ’62), Nick Hatton.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).