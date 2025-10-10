More Stories
Josh van der Flier captains Leinster. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Freeround three

Van der Flier captains Leinster for first time as Lions return for Sharks clash

Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher, James Lowe and Jamie Osborne are also included for their first appearances of the season.
12.17pm, 10 Oct 2025
6

LEO CULLEN HAS welcomed back a number of his Lions contingent for Leinster’s URC meeting with the Sharks [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports/URC TV] at Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The game is Leinster’s first home fixture of the new campaign following defeats to the Stormers and Bulls in South Africa across the opening two weekends.

Cullen has made eight changes to his starting XV, with five Lions players among the fresh faces, including Josh van der Flier, who captains the province for the first time.

Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher, James Lowe and Jamie Osborne are also included for their first appearances of the season after being part of Andy Farrell’s touring squad in Australia.

Osborne starts at fullback, with Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien on the wings.

In the centre positions, Robbie Henshaw moves to 13 as Ciarán Frawley starts at 12.

A new half-back pairing sees Fintan Gunne and Harry Byrne named at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Up front, Paddy McCarthy continues at loosehead as Furlong and Kelleher come into the front row. 

Brian Deeny and Ryan Baird start in the second row for the second week running, while Van der Flier captains the team from the back row, alongside Alex Soroka and Max Deegan. 

On the Leinster bench, Thomas Clarkson, Gus McCarthy and Jack Boyle provide the front row cover, with Diarmuid Mangan and James Culhane also among the replacements.

The back line cover consists of Luke McGrath, Hugh Cooney and Joshua Kenny, who is in line for his debut.

Kenny, 22, previously represented Ireland in Sevens and was part of Leinster’s squad for the two-game trip to South Africa, having featured in the pre-season meeting with Cardiff.

Kenny started his rugby journey with Greystones RFC before attending Presentation College, Bray and currently plays in the Energia AIL with Terenure College RFC.

Leinster:

  • 15. Jamie Osborne
  • 14. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw
  • 12. Ciarán Frawley
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Harry Byrne
  • 9. Fintan Gunne 
  • 1. Paddy McCarthy
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Brian Deeny
  • 5. Ryan Baird
  • 6. Alex Soroka
  • 7. Josh van der Flier (capt)
  • 8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

  • 16. Gus McCarthy
  • 17. Jack Boyle
  • 18. Thomas Clarkson
  • 19. Diarmuid Mangan
  • 20. James Culhane
  • 21. Luke McGrath
  • 22. Hugh Cooney
  • 23. Joshua Kenny

Sharks:

  • 15. Edwill van der Merwe
  • 14. Ethan Hooker
  • 13. Jurenzo Julius
  • 12. Lukhanyo Am
  • 11. Makazole Mapimpi
  • 10. Jean Smith
  • 9. Jaden Hendrikse
  • 1. Simphiwe Matanzima
  • 2. Fez Mbatha
  • 3. Ruan Dreyer
  • 4. Jason Jenkins
  • 5. Marvin Orie
  • 6. Phepsi Buthelezi
  • 7. Emmanuel Tshituka
  • 8. Vincent Tshituka (capt)

Replacements:

  • 16. Bongi Mbonambi
  • 17. Dian Bleuler
  • 18. Vincent Koch
  • 19. Bathobele Hlekani
  • 20. Nick Hatton
  • 21. Ross Braude
  • 22. Siya Masuku
  • 23. Francois Venter

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie