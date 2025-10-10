Van der Flier captains Leinster for first time as Lions return for Sharks clash

LEO CULLEN HAS welcomed back a number of his Lions contingent for Leinster’s URC meeting with the Sharks [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports/URC TV] at Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The game is Leinster’s first home fixture of the new campaign following defeats to the Stormers and Bulls in South Africa across the opening two weekends.

Cullen has made eight changes to his starting XV, with five Lions players among the fresh faces, including Josh van der Flier, who captains the province for the first time.

Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher, James Lowe and Jamie Osborne are also included for their first appearances of the season after being part of Andy Farrell’s touring squad in Australia.

Osborne starts at fullback, with Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien on the wings.

In the centre positions, Robbie Henshaw moves to 13 as Ciarán Frawley starts at 12.

A new half-back pairing sees Fintan Gunne and Harry Byrne named at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Up front, Paddy McCarthy continues at loosehead as Furlong and Kelleher come into the front row.

Brian Deeny and Ryan Baird start in the second row for the second week running, while Van der Flier captains the team from the back row, alongside Alex Soroka and Max Deegan.

On the Leinster bench, Thomas Clarkson, Gus McCarthy and Jack Boyle provide the front row cover, with Diarmuid Mangan and James Culhane also among the replacements.

The back line cover consists of Luke McGrath, Hugh Cooney and Joshua Kenny, who is in line for his debut.

Kenny, 22, previously represented Ireland in Sevens and was part of Leinster’s squad for the two-game trip to South Africa, having featured in the pre-season meeting with Cardiff.

Kenny started his rugby journey with Greystones RFC before attending Presentation College, Bray and currently plays in the Energia AIL with Terenure College RFC.

Leinster:

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Paddy McCarthy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Brian Deeny

5. Ryan Baird

6. Alex Soroka

7. Josh van der Flier (capt)

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jack Boyle

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. James Culhane

21. Luke McGrath

22. Hugh Cooney

23. Joshua Kenny

Sharks:

15. Edwill van der Merwe

14. Ethan Hooker

13. Jurenzo Julius

12. Lukhanyo Am

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Jean Smith

9. Jaden Hendrikse

1. Simphiwe Matanzima

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Ruan Dreyer

4. Jason Jenkins

5. Marvin Orie

6. Phepsi Buthelezi

7. Emmanuel Tshituka

8. Vincent Tshituka (capt)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Dian Bleuler

18. Vincent Koch

19. Bathobele Hlekani

20. Nick Hatton

21. Ross Braude

22. Siya Masuku

23. Francois Venter

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)