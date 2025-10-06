JAMIE OSBORNE HAS returned to training with Leinster after a minor hamstring injury and will be available for selection for the province’s first home game of the season against the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm).
After back-to-back defeats to the Stormers and the Bulls in South Africa, Leinster will face a side also chasing their first URC win of the new campaign.
Advertisement
John Plumtree’s Sharks, beaten semi-finalists last season, have opened their campaign with a defeat away to Glasgow and a draw at the Dragons.
Ireland international and Lions call-up Osborne, who can play across the backline, is in line to make his first appearance of the season against the Durban side.
Leinster came through their 39-31 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld without any fresh injury concerns.
There were no further updates on the already-injured quintet of Jordan Larmour, Cormac Foley, Caelan Doris, Joe McCarthy and Hugo Keenan.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jamie Osborne fit and available for Leinster's first home game of the season
JAMIE OSBORNE HAS returned to training with Leinster after a minor hamstring injury and will be available for selection for the province’s first home game of the season against the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm).
After back-to-back defeats to the Stormers and the Bulls in South Africa, Leinster will face a side also chasing their first URC win of the new campaign.
John Plumtree’s Sharks, beaten semi-finalists last season, have opened their campaign with a defeat away to Glasgow and a draw at the Dragons.
Ireland international and Lions call-up Osborne, who can play across the backline, is in line to make his first appearance of the season against the Durban side.
Leinster came through their 39-31 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld without any fresh injury concerns.
There were no further updates on the already-injured quintet of Jordan Larmour, Cormac Foley, Caelan Doris, Joe McCarthy and Hugo Keenan.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Rugby squad update