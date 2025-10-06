Jamie Osborne fit and available for Leinster's first home game of the season

JAMIE OSBORNE HAS returned to training with Leinster after a minor hamstring injury and will be available for selection for the province’s first home game of the season against the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm).

After back-to-back defeats to the Stormers and the Bulls in South Africa, Leinster will face a side also chasing their first URC win of the new campaign.

John Plumtree’s Sharks, beaten semi-finalists last season, have opened their campaign with a defeat away to Glasgow and a draw at the Dragons.

Ireland international and Lions call-up Osborne, who can play across the backline, is in line to make his first appearance of the season against the Durban side.

Leinster came through their 39-31 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld without any fresh injury concerns.

There were no further updates on the already-injured quintet of Jordan Larmour, Cormac Foley, Caelan Doris, Joe McCarthy and Hugo Keenan.