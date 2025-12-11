Harry Byrne and Rieko Ioane start as Leinster make 7 changes for Tigers

HARRY BYRNE HAS been named at out-half for Leinster’s Champions Cup visit to Leicester Tigers tomorrow [KO 8pm, Premier Sports 1], while All Black Rieko Ioane will make his first start for the province as Leo Cullen makes seven changes from the team that started last weekend’s defeat of Harlequins.

It will be Byrne’s first Champions Cup start for Leinster since January 2024, also away to Leicester Tigers.

The game will mark Byrne’s 15th appearance in the Champions Cup, and just his fifth start – with two of those starts coming during his loan spell at Bristol last season. Byrne has featured five times for Leinster this season, coming off the bench to replace Sam Prendergast at Aviva Stadium last weekend.

The 26-year-old also played for Ireland A in Spain during the November Test window, and was regularly name-checked by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during that period.

Ioane came off the bench against Harlequins to win his first Leinster cap since arriving for his short-term spell with the province. The 28-year-old comes into the starting XV as Garry Ringrose, who came off against Quins with a cramp injury, sits out.

James Lowe returns from injury to take Jordan Larmour’s place on the wing. Lowe is the only change across a back three which sees Tommy O’Brien on the other wing and Jimmy O’Brien at fullback.

Robbie Henshaw returns in the Leinster midfield to form an all-new centre partnership alongside Ioane, while Byrne joins Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

Up front, Tadhg Furlong and Rónan Kelleher come in at tighthead and hooker respectively, as Paddy McCarthy continues at loosehead.

Ireland lock James Ryan returns from suspension to make his 99th Leinster appearance, joining Joe McCarthy in the second row.

An unchanged back row sees Caelan Doris continue as captain alongside flankers Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier.

On the Leinster bench, Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle and Thomas Clarkson provide the front row cover, with Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan completing the forward replacements.

Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast and Ciarán Frawley are the three backline replacements.

Leinster boss Cullen says Byrne’s selection is reward for his strong start to the season since returning from his loan spell at Bristol.

“Harry played in this game previously so he’s experienced the atmosphere over there before and he knows what to expect,” Cullen said.

“Harry has been great since he’s come back in. He was away with Bristol for a period last season, he was good off the bench last week and it’s just about making sure that we’re getting the right balance over the 80 minutes of the game.

“Sam, hopefully, will have his moment at some point as well in the game, and just making sure that those two guys were working well together. Both of them have been excellent.”

On the injury front, Cullen said both Ringrose (cramp) and Snyman (shoulder) were unavailable for selection while Jordan Larmour is expected to be sidelined for an extended period as he’ll require a procedure on a hamstring injury.

“A little bit week to week at the moment with the two of them,” Cullen said of Ringrose and Snyman.

“Jordan, it was unfortunately not so good news with him, so he’ll be out for a bit longer unfortunately for him. He’ll miss most of his block, I think.

“He was going to get a procedure done to repair that, so you’re talking a few months.”

Leicester welcome back five internationals following their opening round loss at La Rochelle.

England’s Freddie Steward, Joe Heyes and Jamie Blamire all return, alongside Wales duo Tommy Reffell and Nicky Smith.

Ollie Chessum, Hanro Liebenberg and Jack van Poortvliet are among the injured players unavailable for Leicester.

Leicester Tigers:

15. Freddie Steward (117 caps)

14. Adam Radwan (19)

13. Will Wand (21)

12. Solomone Kata (50)

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins (56)

10. Billy Searle (9)

9. Tom Whiteley (49)

1. Nicky Smith (31)

2. Jamie Blamire (7)

3. Joe Heyes (168)

4. Cameron Henderson (72)

5. Harry Wells (224)

6. James Thompson (7)

7. Tommy Reffell (143) – capt

8. Joaquin Moro (9)

Replacements:

16 Finn Theobald Thomas (22)

17 Archie van der Flier (9)

18 Will Hurd (56)

19 Tom Manz (18)

20 Sam Williams (5)

21 Ollie Allan (11)

22 Orlando Bailey (7)

23 Joseph Woodward (41)

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien (108)

14. Tommy O’Brien (50)

13. Rieko Ioane (1)

12. Robbie Henshaw (108)

11. James Lowe (94)

10. Harry Byrne (77)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (159)

1. Paddy McCarthy (11)

2. Rónan Kelleher (82)

3. Tadhg Furlong (157)

4. Joe McCarthy (51)

5. James Ryan (98)

6. Jack Conan (167)

7. Josh van der Flier (161)

8. Caelan Doris (95) – capt

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (75)

17. Jack Boyle (33)

18. Thomas Clarkson (64)

19. Diarmuid Mangan (21)

20. Max Deegan (142)

21. Luke McGrath (240)

22. Sam Prendergast (38)

23. Ciarán Frawley (109)

Referee: Pierre Brousset (FFR)