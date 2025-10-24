NO FEWER THAN five players are in line to make their Leinster senior debuts in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Zebre at the Aviva Stadium [5.30pm, Premier Sports 1].
Former Ireland U20 Hugo McLaughlin starts at full back, while Jerry Cahir — who joined last month from AIL side Lansdowne on a short-term contract — starts at loosehead.
With the bulk of his frontline stars away on Ireland duty, Leo Cullen has named three more uncapped players on the bench: former U20 star Alex Usanov, highly-regarded out-half Caspar Gabriel, and Bobby Sheehan — younger brother of Dan — who has also joined the province as temporary cover from Landsdowne.
Luke McGrath captains the side from scrum-half, with Harry Byrne handed his second start of the season in the 10 jersey.
South African international RG Snyman, who will link up with the Springboks’ November squad after Saturday’s game, is among the replacements.
Leinster Rugby
15. Hugo McLaughlin
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Charlie Hector
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Harry Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (capt)
1. Jerry Cahir
2. John McKee
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Brian Deeny
5. Diarmuid Mangan
6. Max Deegan
7. Scott Penny
8. James Culhane
Replacements:
16. Bobby Sheehan
17. Alex Usanov
18. Andrew Sparrow
19. RG Snyman
20. Alex Soroka
21. Will Connors
22. Fintan Gunne
23. Caspar Gabriel
Leinster set to hand out five debuts against Zebre (including Dan Sheehan's younger brother)
Referee: Ian Kenny (SRU).
