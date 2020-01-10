This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fardy to lead Leinster as Cullen names side to face Lyon

A raft of Leinster’s front-line internationals return as they seek to secure a home quarter-final.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 10 Jan 2020, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,272 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4960637
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

SCOTT FARDY WILL captain Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup pool stage clash with Lyon at the RDS on Sunday [KO 1pm, live on BT Sport].

With Johnny Sexton absent with a knee injury, Fardy will lead out a Leinster team packed with returning Irish internationals. 

Jordan Larmour is preferred to Rob Kearney at full-back, and flanked by wingers Dave Kearney and James Lowe. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw resume their centre partnership, with Luke McGrath partnered by Ross Byrne at half-back. 

James Tracy gets the nod at hooker, and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. Fardy’s second-row partner is Devin Toner, while Max Deegan edges out Caelan Doris for a place in a back-row also featuring Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier. 

Last year’s beaten finalists have been imperious in the competition so far, qualifying for the quarter-finals with two games to spare. They are now in a hunt for home advantage in the quarter-finals and potentially the semis too. 

If they win both of their remaining pool games with a bonus point – they wrap up their group stage exertions away to Benneton tomorrow week – they will be guaranteed a couple of knock-out games in Dublin. 

LEINSTER (vs Lyon)

Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney; Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw; James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (captain); Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, Rob Kearney

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie