Fardy to lead Leinster as Cullen names side to face Lyon

SCOTT FARDY WILL captain Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup pool stage clash with Lyon at the RDS on Sunday [KO 1pm, live on BT Sport].

With Johnny Sexton absent with a knee injury, Fardy will lead out a Leinster team packed with returning Irish internationals.

Jordan Larmour is preferred to Rob Kearney at full-back, and flanked by wingers Dave Kearney and James Lowe. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw resume their centre partnership, with Luke McGrath partnered by Ross Byrne at half-back.

James Tracy gets the nod at hooker, and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. Fardy’s second-row partner is Devin Toner, while Max Deegan edges out Caelan Doris for a place in a back-row also featuring Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier.

Last year’s beaten finalists have been imperious in the competition so far, qualifying for the quarter-finals with two games to spare. They are now in a hunt for home advantage in the quarter-finals and potentially the semis too.

If they win both of their remaining pool games with a bonus point – they wrap up their group stage exertions away to Benneton tomorrow week – they will be guaranteed a couple of knock-out games in Dublin.

LEINSTER (vs Lyon)

Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney; Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw; James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (captain); Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, Rob Kearney