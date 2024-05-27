Should Leinster have kicked at goal more often against Toulouse?

ONE OF THE biggest criticisms of Leinster after their 2022 Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle was that they hadn’t been brave enough in kicking penalties to touch and going after tries.

Now, Leo Cullen’s side face exactly the opposite questions as supporters and pundits argue that they should have kicked at goal more often in Saturday’s defeat to Toulouse in the 2024 decider.

Their plan against Toulouse appeared to involve going for goal with every penalty that was close to a certain three points, but to go to touch instead when it was a lower-percentage kick at goal from a wider position. Leinster were obviously keen to score tries, backing their maul and close-range attack to do damage.

Given their history, it’s not impossible to see why Leinster took this approach, even if they were backing their defence to leak fewer points than in previous finals. They had a strong place-kicker at out-half in Ross Byrne but seemingly wanted to have a balance between taking the points and being proactive in going after tries. The major issue was the lack of execution when they did go to touch.

Below, we see a map of where Leinster were awarded their 16 penalties, what they decided to do with them, and the outcome. They kicked five penalties at goal, all of which were successful.

Leinster are playing from left to right for the purposes of this graphic.

As we can see, there were six other penalties in the Toulouse half that Leinster might have kicked at goal. All of them where in wider positions. Any penalties in between the 15-metre lines were kicked through the uprights.

Teams usually have pre-game plans for their penalties, even if there is scope for making the final call in the heat of the action.

In many cases, word will come down from the coaching box informing the players of what the coaches want them to do. The strongest captains and leaders will still have a big say in the decision based on their sense of the game’s momentum.

Below, we see a map of Toulouse’s decisions and outcomes with their 15 penalties. Again, they’re playing from left to right here.

This map illustrates Toulouse’s plan of shooting on sight. They kicked at goal with all nine penalties they were awarded in the Leinster half, as well as one just outside it.

Blair Kinghorn successfully kicked four penalties, with Thomas Ramos adding four more. They had a miss each with penalty attempts but between them, Kinghorn and Ramos’ penalty shots at goal were worth 24 points.

Penalty 1

Leinster’s first penalty decision comes in the 10th minute when Toulouse centre Paul Costes is penalised for not rolling away from a tackle. The score is 6-0 to Toulouse, with Leinster having faced huge pressure in their own half early on.

The penalty is about seven metres in from the right touchline and we can see the Toulouse 22-metre line to the left of the shot above.

Leinster play advantage in this instance, with James Lowe cutting through and nearly finding Jamison Gibson-Park with an offload back inside, before referee Matthew Carley brings them back for the penalty.

Out-half Ross Byrne is an excellent place-kicker and a shot wide on the right is within his repertoire but it’s no guarantee of three points at the same time. So it’s not a crazy decision to turn down the shot at goal as Leinster go into the right corner.

The issue is that Leinster’s maul is stopped by Toulouse. Leinster then put the ball to ground as they try to shift it left with a move involving Jamison Gibson-Park standing off the breakdown in order to fire the ball to Robbie Henshaw.

While it’s a relatively risky play without penalty advantage, there’s a try-scoring chance here for Leinster if the ball goes to hand.

If Byrne gathers, he can draw Juan Cruz Mallía [as indicated in red below] and slip a short ball to Jamie Osborne [yellow] swinging onto his left shoulder.

If Osborne gets the ball, there’s a fine chance of a 2-on-1 with Jordan Larmour holding width and Toulouse fullback Blair Kinghorn the only defender on that side of the pitch.

Instead, the ball goes to ground and Toulouse force a turnover penalty at the breakdown, so Leinster come away empty-handed after going to the corner.

Penalty 2

Leinster’s second penalty comes in the 13th minute when Toulouse tighthead Dorian Aldegheri [number 3 below] collapses a promising maul from five metres out.

It’s an easy decision for Carley and Leinster look to use the penalty advantage but miss another chance to score the opening try.

Similarly to the first example, they try to play out the back through one of their centres, Osborne here, but the ball goes to ground.

Again, Leinster will reflect on an opportunity missed.

As highlighted in red below, Toulouse left wing Matthis Lebel has been attracted in by Henshaw’s decoy run outside Osborne.

That means that if Osborne could connect, one more pass from Byrne would give Hugo Keenan and Larmour [blue] a 2-on-1 chance against Kinghorn, even if Lebel would be sprinting to get back out.

The chance goes begging and after Byrne knocks on in contact, Carley brings play back to the penalty.

It’s 10 metres in from the left touchline and five metres from the Toulouse tryline. Leinster have just had a strong maul collapsed by Toulouse. Realistically, most teams who believe in their maul would go to it again in this situation. Leinster sniff blood.

The issue this time is that they botch the lineout. Joe McCarthy is stretching for Dan Sheehan’s throw and can’t gather it.

Though Will Connors grabs the bouncing ball after McCarthy taps it back on Leinster’s side, it’s an immediate loss of metres and momentum.

On the next phase, Jason Jenkins is stripped of the ball by Romain Ntamack, and wit the ball coming forward off Jenkins in the split second after the strip, Carley rules it a knock-on, therefore killing McCarthy’s brief hope that he has regathered and scored.

And so, Leinster’s decision to go to the corner yields no return again.

Penalty 3

In the 18th minute, with the score still 6-0 in Toulouse’s favour, Aldegheri is penalised for making a breakdown turnover when off his feet.

The penalty is just infield of the 15-metre line and inside the Toulouse 22.

This is within the area of certainty for a kicker like Byrne. Generally speaking, place-kickers view anything within the 15-metres lines and 10-metre line as being highly kickable.

This penalty is as good as a gimme for Byrne and after sustained pressure in the Toulouse half, Leinster take their three points.

Leinster are on the scoreboard as they trail 6-3.

Penalty 4

This one is inside the Leinster half with Costes pinged for obstruction as Toulouse attack around 35 metres from the Leinster tryline.

There is no decision to make and Byrne kicks down the line.

Penalty 5

It’s the 41st minute before Leinster are awarded another penalty and again, it’s inside their own half.

Sheehan jackals to earn the penalty around six metres inside Leinster’s half and with the clock in the red before half time, Byrne kicks down the line for a final chance.

This is probably the only decision Leinster can make given how far out the penalty is. While the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is shorter than many rugby pitches, Byrne isn’t renowned as being a long-range specialist off the tee.

Penalty 6

Caelan Doris makes a huge carry from the resulting lineout, giving Leinster major momentum, and Toulouse centre Santiago Chocobares is caught offside three phases later close to the tryline.

Again, Leinster try to play the penalty advantage but even before the ball can be moved wide left for Lowe to produce a strong finish past Lebel in the corner, Carley has blown his whistle.

He ends the advantage for a knock-on by Leinster at the breakdown just before.

McCarthy appears to touch the ball with his left hand, Henshaw is holding it after presenting it following his carry, while Will Connors’ foot is over the top of the ball too. Carley has the best view and adjudges it to be a knock-on.

Leinster discuss their options with the penalty. They trail 9-3 and the clock is now three minutes into the red. Even though they have some momentum now, they opt to kick the three points through Byrne.

It means Leinster head into the half-time break 9-6 behind.

Penalty 7

Leinster’s first penalty of the second half arrives in the 44th minute as Ryan Baird jackals for a breakdown steal.

He wins the penalty six metres in from the right touchline and just beyond the Toulouse 10-metre line.

So again, it’s in a challenging position for a kicker even if Byrne is excellent off the tee.

Leinster’s strategy seems to be to back their maul and attack in these instances and they go to touch again here.

Byrne actually steals considerable distance before kicking the ball, as we can see below. He’s well in front of where the penalty was won, while he’s also slightly infield for a better angle.

But it’s a kick that Byrne will probably have been disappointed with as he leaves his forwards around 15 metres out from the Toulouse tryline, rather than within mauling distance.

And again, the issue is that Leinster can’t turn their decision into a positive outcome as they lose the lineout.

It’s a poor lineout from Leinster as Alexandre Roumat steals it without even getting a proper lift at the front.

Sheehan’s throw is low and out in front of jumper Baird when a more accurate dart would have allowed a clean win, but we can see that the Leinster hooker puts his hands out in a show of frustration about something, perhaps the call or movement.

Either way, it’s another failure in execution from Leinster after deciding to go to touch.

Penalty 8

A couple of minutes later, Antoine Dupont is penalised for grabbing Gibson-Park’s arm from an offside position alongside a breakdown.

It’s straight in front of the posts, around 30 metres out, and Leinster don’t hesitate to take the three points.

Byrne’s third successful kick at goal makes it 9-9.

Penalty 9

This one is a scrum penalty against Aldegheri just outside the Leinster 22 so there’s no decision to make.

Byrne steals a couple of metres again but doesn’t catch his line kick well, only just making it into the Toulouse half.

But Leinster put together a good attack from the lineout, leading to their next penalty.

Penalty 10

This one comes after Leinster have been turned over by Jack Willis, only for Gibson-Park to immediately jackal and earn the penalty.

As we can see above, the penalty is given five metres in from the left touchline and just outside the Toulouse 22.

There’s a good chance Byrne would have kicked it between the posts but, once again, it’s not exactly a certain thing. So with the game still tied at 9-9 and with half an hour to go, Leinster opt to go to touch.

Byrne takes the ball slightly infield and several metres upfield but doesn’t manage to make it to the five-metre line for the lineout throw.

That leaves Leinster with 10 metres to make up as they go back to their maul seeking a crucial first try.

They make good headway initially and several backs join in but as the maul splinters to the right, it becomes disjointed with ball-carrier Sheehan at the front.

That opens the door for a brilliant bit of defence from Toulouse scrum-half Dupont.

He tackles Sheehan, wraps up the ball, and smothers it as he and Sheehan go to ground, ensuring Leinster can’t recycle. Carley awards the turnover scrum to Toulouse.

So once again, Leinster come away empty-handed having failed to execute after going to touch.

Penalty 11

This penalty comes at scrum time in the 62nd minute after Toulouse have moved 12-9 in front.

It’s 10 metres in from the left touchline and around six metres inside the Toulouse half.

With a good angle, it certainly looks like one Byrne could have kicked successfully.

Perhaps being behind on the scoreboard swayed Leinster’s thinking but there was still plenty of time in the game to nudge ahead if they had kicked at goal.

Nonetheless, the fact is that Leinster ended up taking three points after earning another penalty on the ensuing lineout attack.

Before then, Byrne – who is visibly in pain at this stage – kicks down the line.

He kicks from behind where the penalty was awarded this time but slightly infield to open the angle, and finds a good touch.

Penalty 12

Leinster’s maul is stopped again by the excellent Toulouse defence, so they play off it and get a penalty advantage just three phases later.

Willis is the man penalised for not rolling away. Watch below as Sheehan pins the Toulouse flanker in, preventing him from moving away after he comes to ground in a bad spot.

Toulouse defend the advantage well and Carley comes back to the penalty.

As with the previous gimmes, Leinster take their three.

Byrne makes it 12-12 in the 66th minute.

Penalty 13

Leinster’s final penalty of regular time comes via the scrum, Andrew Porter and co. showing dominance to bring about Carley’s whistle.

It’s in the 77th minute and Leinster trail 15-12. The penalty is on the right-hand 15-metre line around 30 metres out.

There’s no decision to make.

Ciarán Frawley, on for Byrne in the 70th minute, levels the game at 15-15.

Though Frawley goes close with a drop goal attempt in the 80th minute, the game heads into extra time.

Penalty 14

Leinster’s next penalty comes in the 10th minute of the first half of extra time when Toulouse have initially been awarded one.

The TMO picks up Richie Arnold’s dangerous clearout on Cian Healy and the Toulouse lock is sent off.

The incident takes place just outside the Leinster 22 but Frawley gets away with taking his line kick from 10 metres upfield.

Even after grabbing that advantage, Frawley would have been disappointed not to get a bit more distance on his kick.

Penalty 15

Leinster are trailing 25-15 at this stage, Toulouse having made an excellent start in extra time.

They produce an excellent maul to earn further progress upfield, with Emmanuel Meafour penalised for collapsing it.

We can see that the penalty is around 10 metres in from the right touchline and roughly 30 metres out, with the clock in the red at the end the first half of extra time.

Given they’re trailing by 10 on the scoreboard, Leinster may have considered a shot at goal here, closing the gap slightly before chasing a converted try to level the game.

But Arnold has just been red-carded and Lowe is returning from the sin bin at this exact point so they decide to go after a try and close the gap that way.

Once again, Leinster’s line kick isn’t what it might have been. Frawley’s kick leaves them with a lineout just inside the Toulouse 22.

Still, they score off it. Josh van der Flier makes a powerful surge on a maul break play and he is the man to finish the try over on the left-hand side on 10th phase of the attack.

Penalty 16

The last penalty of the game goes to Leinster with the clock in the red at the end of the second half of extra time. It’s inside the Leinster half and Toulouse lead 31-22 so the contest is already over. Frawley kicks down the line but Leinster’s race is run and they’re turned over one final time within sight of the Toulouse tryline.