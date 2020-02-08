Dubs and Offaly book place in Leinster U20 quarters, Derry see off Fermanagh in extra time

ADAM FEARON SCORED Dublin’s goal as they ran out comfortable 10-point winners over Wicklow in Round 1 of the Leinster U20 Football Championship.

Tom Gray’s side fell behind to a Wicklow goal in just the second minute in Aughrim but responded immediately through Fearon and had established a three-point lead by the break, 1-8 to 1-5.

Wicklow’s hopes of staying in the game weren’t helped as they played into the teeth of a stiff wind in the second half, limiting them to just two points after the restart as Dublin eased clear.

The Dubs will now face Longford in the quarter-finals next Saturday, 15 February in Parnell Park.

Meanwhile, Offaly will face Kildare in the last eight following a three-point win over Louth.

Sean Courtney scored a goal in either half to tip the balance in the visitors’ favour, giving Offaly a 2-6 to 0-9 win.

And in Ulster, Derry needed extra time before they could finally shake off Fermanagh, eventually prevailing 1-13 to 1-8 after the sides had finished normal time level on a score of 0-9 to 1-6.

