This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 8 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dubs and Offaly book place in Leinster U20 quarters, Derry see off Fermanagh in extra time

Dublin will play Longford in Leinster quarter-finals while Offaly meet Kildare.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 5:07 PM
52 minutes ago 1,405 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4998457
Aughrim (file photo).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Aughrim (file photo).
Aughrim (file photo).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

ADAM FEARON SCORED Dublin’s goal as they ran out comfortable 10-point winners over Wicklow in Round 1 of the Leinster U20 Football Championship.

Tom Gray’s side fell behind to a Wicklow goal in just the second minute in Aughrim but responded immediately through Fearon and had established a three-point lead by the break, 1-8 to 1-5.

Wicklow’s hopes of staying in the game weren’t helped as they played into the teeth of a stiff wind in the second half, limiting them to just two points after the restart as Dublin eased clear.

The Dubs will now face Longford in the quarter-finals next Saturday, 15 February in Parnell Park.

Meanwhile, Offaly will face Kildare in the last eight following a three-point win over Louth.

Sean Courtney scored a goal in either half to tip the balance in the visitors’ favour, giving Offaly a 2-6 to 0-9 win.

And in Ulster, Derry needed extra time before they could finally shake off Fermanagh, eventually prevailing 1-13 to 1-8 after the sides had finished normal time level on a score of 0-9 to 1-6.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie