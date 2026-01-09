JJ Kenny to make Champions Cup debut as Leinster face strong La Rochelle

JJ KENNY WILL make his Champions Cup debut for Leinster against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm), while Sam Prendergast has been named to start at out-half against Ronan O’Gara’s two-time European champions.
Sevens product Kenny, who has scored six tries in his five first-team appearances for his province, continues on the left wing with James Lowe still absent from Leo Cullen’s matchday squad.
Props Jerry Cahir and Andrew Sparrow are both also in line to make their first Champions Cup appearances for Leinster off the bench, with Paddy McCarthy and Tom Clarkson starting to either side of Dan Sheehan in the hosts’ front row. None of Andrew Porter, Rabah Slimani, Tadhg Furlong or Jack Boyle have made the matchday squad.
Sam Prendergast has been selected to start at out-half, with Harry Byrne back among Leinster’s replacements following his late withdrawal from last week’s matchday squad to face Ulster.
O’Gara has named a strong La Rochelle side replete with big hitters. Talismanic forwards Uini Atonio, Will Skelton, Oscar Jegou and captain Grégory Aldritt all start, while thrilling new signings Nolann le Garrec and David Niniashvilli will face Leinster for the first time in Rochelais colours.
Matthew Carley will be the man in the middle when the rival clubs meets once more in Dublin on Saturday evening.
Leinster
15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Joshua Kenny
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Paddy McCarthy
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (Captain)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Jerry Cahir
18. Andrew Sparrow
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne
23. Andrew Osborne
La Rochelle
15. Dillyn Leyds
14. Jack Nowell
13. Jules Favre
12. Simeli Daunivucu
11. Davit Niniashvili
10. Ihaia West
9. Nolann le Garrec
1. Reda Wardi
2. Tolu Latu
3. Uini Atonio
4. Charles Kante Samba
5. Will Skelton
6. Oscar Jegou
7. Levani Botia
8. Grégory Alldritt (Captain)
Replacements:
16. Quentin Lespiaucq
17. Louis Penverne
18. Aleksandre Kuntelia
19. Kane Douglas
20. Kirill Fraindt
21. Thomas Berjon
22. Antoine Hastoy
23. Nathan Bollengier
Referee: Matthew Carley (England)
