JJ Kenny to make Champions Cup debut as Leinster face strong La Rochelle

JJ KENNY WILL make his Champions Cup debut for Leinster against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm), while Sam Prendergast has been named to start at out-half against Ronan O’Gara’s two-time European champions.

Sevens product Kenny, who has scored six tries in his five first-team appearances for his province, continues on the left wing with James Lowe still absent from Leo Cullen’s matchday squad.

Props Jerry Cahir and Andrew Sparrow are both also in line to make their first Champions Cup appearances for Leinster off the bench, with Paddy McCarthy and Tom Clarkson starting to either side of Dan Sheehan in the hosts’ front row. None of Andrew Porter, Rabah Slimani, Tadhg Furlong or Jack Boyle have made the matchday squad.

Sam Prendergast has been selected to start at out-half, with Harry Byrne back among Leinster’s replacements following his late withdrawal from last week’s matchday squad to face Ulster.

Advertisement

O’Gara has named a strong La Rochelle side replete with big hitters. Talismanic forwards Uini Atonio, Will Skelton, Oscar Jegou and captain Grégory Aldritt all start, while thrilling new signings Nolann le Garrec and David Niniashvilli will face Leinster for the first time in Rochelais colours.

Matthew Carley will be the man in the middle when the rival clubs meets once more in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Leinster

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Joshua Kenny

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Paddy McCarthy

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jerry Cahir

18. Andrew Sparrow

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Andrew Osborne

La Rochelle

15. Dillyn Leyds

14. Jack Nowell

13. Jules Favre

12. Simeli Daunivucu

11. Davit Niniashvili

10. Ihaia West

9. Nolann le Garrec

1. Reda Wardi

2. Tolu Latu

3. Uini Atonio

4. Charles Kante Samba

5. Will Skelton

6. Oscar Jegou

7. Levani Botia

8. Grégory Alldritt (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Quentin Lespiaucq

17. Louis Penverne

18. Aleksandre Kuntelia

19. Kane Douglas

20. Kirill Fraindt

21. Thomas Berjon

22. Antoine Hastoy

23. Nathan Bollengier

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)