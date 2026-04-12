Leitrim earn first victory in 15 years over Sligo; Wicklow dominate neighbours Carlow

Connacht Senior Football Championship

Leitrim 3-15 Sligo 1-20

A BARRY MCNULTY-INSPIRED Leitrim pulled off the shock of the championship so far with a 3-15 to 1-20 win over Sligo at Markievicz Park – setting up a Connacht SFC semi-final clash with Galway.

Sligo led by 0-6 to 0-2 early on and looked to be headed towards the win everyone anticipated, having operated a division higher in the league.

But goals from McNulty and Keith Keegan turned things around and helped Leitrim to lead by 2-7 to 0-7 at half-time.

Leitrim captain Ryan O'Rourke celebrates a goal. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Captain Ryan O’Rourke struck Leitrim’s third goal in the 45th minute, leaving Sligo chasing redemption.

Pat Spillane did grab a goal for the Yeats County, who cut the deficit to the minimum.

But Leitrim scores in response from the excellent McNulty and Paul Honeyman propelled the underdogs to a landmark win, their first over Sligo for 15 years.

Leinster Senior Football Championship

Wicklow 2-15 Carlow 1-7

Westmeath 5-25 Longford 1-16

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Dublin’s bid to return to the summit of the Leinster SFC will begin in Aughrim next Sunday after being paired off with Wicklow again.

Oisín McConville’s crew were full value for their 2-15 to 1-7 win over neighbours Carlow, who looked a shadow of the side that swept to National League Division 4 success.

Wicklow's Oisín McGraynor takes on John Phiri of Carlow. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Westmeath’s 5-25 to 1-16 win over Longford elsewhere has also confirmed a quarter-final fixture between Mark McHugh’s side and Division 2 title winners Meath, which will take place in Tullamore next Sunday.

The travelling team won on both occasions this afternoon with Westmeath the more emphatic victors as they made light of talk of a potential banana skin encounter in Longford.

Luke Loughlin maintained his excellent form for Westmeath with 2-2 while Brandon Kelly hit 2-1 and Shane Corcoran also found the net.

Former AFL player Ray Connellan weighed in with five points from midfield as Westmeath struck all but two points from open play, setting them up nicely for the date with old enemy Meath.

Longford hoped that their strong spring form – they took Carlow to extra time in the Division 4 League final – allied to home advantage would count in their favour.

But five Westmeath goals in the opening half amounted to a significant statement from the visitors who led 5-9 to 1-8 at the interval.

Rising star Matthew Whittaker contributed three points for Westmeath while two more two-pointers from Longford’s Dessie Reynolds couldn’t prevent Mike Solan’s side from slipping to a heavy defeat.

Westmeath's Luke Loughlin celebrates a goal. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Wicklow had it largely their own way too at Netwatch Cullen Park and led virtually throughout.

A heavy downpour at the throw-in left conditions difficult in the first half and Wicklow led by just 0-4 to 0-3 with the regulation 35 minutes played.

But two Mark Jackson two-pointers in stoppage time, one of those from play, shoved Wicklow 0-8 to 0-4 ahead at half time.

With Dublin manager Ger Brennan in attendance, Wicklow kicked on after the break with goals from Padraig O’Toole, after a clever one-two with Oisín McGraynor, and McGraynor himself later on.

Jamie Clarke pulled a goal back for Carlow, when his point attempt dropped in over Jackson’s head, but they needed at least one more and Ross Dunphy was unable to convert any of the three chances that fell his way.

Carlow, who will compete again in the Tailteann Cup, lost captain Mikey Bambrick to a 65th minute red card after his second booking.