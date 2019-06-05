This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Swedish football is in mourning' - former Uefa president Johansson passes away

Lennart Johansson was at the helm from 1990 to 2007.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 9:20 AM
Former Uefa President Lennart Johansson.
Image: Sven Simon
Former Uefa President Lennart Johansson.
Former Uefa President Lennart Johansson.
Image: Sven Simon

LENNART JOHANSSON, WHO was president of European football body UEFA from 1990 to 2007, has died at the age of 89, the Swedish football federation said today.

“Swedish football is in mourning. Lennart Johansson has died. He passed away on the evening of June 4 aged 89 after a short illness,” the federation said.

Johansson’s long reign at the head of UEFA coincided with a transformation in the finances of football as the game became big business and saw a huge increase in TV revenue.

In 1998, he was defeated by Sepp Blatter in his bid to become head of football’s global federation FIFA.

Johansson was an outspoken critic of Blatter, who was forced out of office in 2015 following accusations of corruption in the awarding of the 2018 World Cup finals to Russia and the 2022 edition to Qatar.

© AFP 2019

