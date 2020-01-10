Ryan and Sexton on the mend - Cullen aiming for top seed

Leo Cullen has eased concerns about James Ryan’s injury, suggesting the Ireland international will be back in time to play against Benetton Treviso tomorrow week.

The Irish international lock was ruled out of this Sunday’s game against Lyon, a legacy of the calf injury he picked up in the first-half of their Pro14 game against Connacht.

The latest news regarding Johnny Sexton – who has a knee injury – is also positive, although he won’t be back in time for next Saturday’s trip to Treviso. “James is okay,” Cullen said. “We hope he will be back back in the mix next week. Johnny too is looking good but next week’s game will probably come too soon for him.”

Having already booked their place in the quarter-finals, the switch-off button could easily be pressed at this stage of the season. Instead, Cullen named a strong team at lunchtime today, even allowing for Ryan and Sexton’s injury-enforced absence.

“At end of day, we may have already qualified but it is something else we are going after,” Cullen said. “We are (currently) top seeds, but we want to be top seeds at the end of round six.

“For us, the mentality is to fight for every single point available in the games, that is attitude we have had so far this season and that is why we are in the position we are in.

“More than that, though, this squad is a competitive one, there is a lot at stake for the players – the Six Nations is around the corner and we all know what is at stake there too.”

For Lyon, even more is at stake. Theoretically two wins, bonus point attached, would put them in the mix for a quarter-final spot. Realistically, no one expects that to happen, even if Cullen spoke with a greater deal of politeness about their chances.

“They have an attacking mindset; when they played against us earlier this season, they went after us in air quite a bit, a challenge for us at the time. They have a very deep squad; one of most heavily resourced of the French teams; plus they are well coached.

“They have picked a big pack, so it will clearly be a physical game, but it is important we don’t get dragged into a slow game, important we play fast, get intensity into our performance; get the crowd going. We feel if we bring that top level of intensity, then it is hard for teams to play against us. It is always a balance of how much you focus on yourselves, as well as what the opposition has to offer.”