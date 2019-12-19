This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen backs Kearney to begin road back to Ireland setup against Ulster

The head coach doesn’t have to look beyond his own squad for proof a 33-year-old can play his way back in.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 2:48 PM
57 minutes ago 1,164 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4941672
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has backed Rob Kearney to follow Devin Toner’s lead and bounce back after being omitted from a pivotal Ireland camp.

The 33-year-old veteran fullback will start in Leinster’s inter-pro clash against Ulster tomorrow and was not among the extensive 45-man list of men invited to new Ireland boss Andy Farrell’s ‘mid-season stocktake’ with Jordan Larmour heading a list of likely successors to his 15 shirt.

However, Cullen used the example of Toner, also 33, as an inspiration Kearney can follow after the second row was invited back into the fold by Farrell.

“It’s a very competitive group, the international selection at the moment. Rob has 90-odd caps for Ireland so when a player like that gets dropped down or not selected for a squad it’s always a surprise,” said Cullen.

“Rob is fortunate in that he gets an opportunity to play against Ulster tomorrow and show what he can do.

We’ve had other guys who didn’t make selection for the World Cup, Devin Toner is a classic example. He’s come back to us and been outstanding since not being selected for the World Cup.

“Dev has been outstanding for us and gets rewarded by being selected again. Rob just needs to try and control what he can control himself now; playing well for Leinster, gets a great chance tomorrow night and hopefully he goes well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie