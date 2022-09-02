Leona Maguire focused on improvement as she eyes glory in Ohio

LEONA MAGUIRE PRODUCED a solid second-round performance in the Dana Open as she remains in the hunt for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season.

The Cavan native followed up her 66 on Thursday with a 70 in Ohio, enough to ensure a top-10 placing heading into the weekend.

Maguire finds herself on six-under-par after a second round which consisted of just one bogey and two birdies.

Lucy Li was the clubhouse leader on 10-under-par with Maguire trailing by four.

The 27-year-old was on the back foot with her sole bogey coming on the first, but she responded by finding 13 of 14 fairways off the tee as well as hitting 15 of 18 greens-in-regulation.

Her putting stuttered, 32 in total, and she insisted improvements will be needed over the coming days.

“It was a bit of a slow day, I gave myself lots of chances but didn’t putt as well as I did yesterday. I just need to putt better on the weekend.

“It would’ve been very easy to get frustrated and sort of lose patience. I hung in well, tried to give myself a couple of chances to finish on 17 and 18.

“Yeah, I mean, under par is still under par … overall, I mean, I’m in a good place and try and go lower over the weekend.”

Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, ended on three-over-par 143 after her opening-round 71 was followed by a 72.

Three bogeys from the opening four proved too much to recover from.