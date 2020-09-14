This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maguire ties for 18th as Lee wins dramatic ANA Inspiration play-off

Stephanie Meadow had a more difficult round.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Sep 2020, 8:28 AM
File photo of Leona Maguire.
Image: Jane Barlow
File photo of Leona Maguire.
File photo of Leona Maguire.
Image: Jane Barlow

MIRIM LEE WON a three-way play-off against Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson to clinch Ana Inspiration title, the first women’s major of the year, while Ireland’s Leona Maguire finishing in a tie for 18th. 

Lee forced a play-off by chipping in to eagle the final hole, and won the tournament by birdieing 18 as Korda and Henderson could only make par. 

Maguire’s finishing in the top 20 earns her just shy of $40,000 in winnings, secured after posting a bogey-free round of 69. 

Stephanie Meadow had a much poorer day, and her round of 76 was her worst of the tournament as she hit five bogeys to finish on +2 for a share of 51st place.

Amateur Olivia Mehaffey also shot a 76 and she finished on +13. 

