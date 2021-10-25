Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leona Maguire finishes BMW Ladies Championship in tie for 61st

The Cavan golfer started her final round with eight successive pars.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Oct 2021, 9:23 AM
53 minutes ago 370 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5583631
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED tied for 61st at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Maguire hit a fourth round 73 to finish one over for the day, and even par for the tournament.

The Cavan golfer started her fourth round with eight successive pars, before a birdie on the ninth. 

Maguire then registered three bogeys and one birdie on the back nine at the LPGA International Busan course.

The result saw Maguire drop down to 16th in the Race to CME Globe standings, meaning she can no longer win the rookie of the year crown.

At the top of the leaderboard, Ko Jin-young beat Lim Hee-jeong to the title following a playoff.

