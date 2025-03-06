Leona Maguire five shots off China LPGA lead

SOUTH KOREA’S KIM A-lim was propelled by a dazzling finish during day-one play at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, putting her in a three-way tie for the lead.

Leona Maguire is one-over after shooting an opening round 73.

Starting on the back nine, Maguire was one-over halfway through her round after one birdie and two bogeys.

The Cavan native then slipped to three-over through 14 holes, before adding birdies on the par-four sixth and par-five eighth holes to come in one-over, five shots off the lead.

Kim, who won the LPGA season opener at the Tournament of Champions in Orlando last month, notched four birdies and an eagle in the final seven holes, giving her a four-under-par 68 on the day.

Also scoring 68 at the Jian Lake Blue Bay course on Hainan Island were Ayaka Furue of Japan and Auston Kim of the United States, followed narrowly by an eight-way tie for fourth place at 69.

“I think it was a little lucky for me, but still (a) great shot,” said Kim of the chip-in eagle she secured on hole three.

Sinking that chip was the start of an impressive march to the finish line for Kim, who would go on to secure four birdies in her final six holes.

Auston Kim’s solid performance Thursday saw her record four birdies and zero bogeys, aided particularly by a strong showing on and around the green.

“I think there was a lot of trust in my short game and putting today,” she said after the round, adding that she “felt good right out of the gate”.

“Putting feels good, so just keep the faith and stay strong,” she said.

Meanwhile, Furue’s five birdies and lone bogey on Thursday also put her in the three-way tie.

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul had a chance to join the trio of leaders before bogeying her final hole, resulting in a 69 on the day.

Crowded into a 12-way tie for twelfth place with a two-under-par 70 was Australia’s Minjee Lee, a two-time major winner with 10 LPGA titles.

– © AFP 2025