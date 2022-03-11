Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 11 March 2022
Advertisement

Maguire posts sizzling 66 as Hataoka ties with Oh in Thailand

The Cavan star remains well off the lead.

By AFP Friday 11 Mar 2022, 7:02 PM
39 minutes ago 537 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5708621
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Image: Paul Miller
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Image: Paul Miller

LEONA MAGUIRE POSTED a sizzling 66 in the second round at the Honda LPGA Thailand, though the Cavan star remains well off the lead.

The 27-year-old shot a two-under 70 on opening day to sit in 42nd position, seven shots off the lead in Siam Country Club.

While Maguire moved to joint 22nd today, she’s remarkably further behind — eight shots off on eight-under.

Nasa Hataoka tied Su Oh of Australia for the lead after a rain-disrupted second round, both now sitting on 16-under.

The 23-year-old Japanese player gave a solid performance, not dropping a shot and carding seven birdies, to share the top of the leaderboard with Oh at 63.

Ninth-ranked Hataoka was determined to keep her form up at the end of her second round at the Siam Country Club in the beach resort of Pattaya.

“Yeah, so nothing changes. Just keep going. I want to make more birdies,” said the player, who lives and practises in Florida.

Oh, who was playing seven-under-par, managed to score a magnificent eagle on the last hole after a significant rain delay earlier.

“I was just kind of scrambling really well out there,” she said.

“You know there is going to be a lot birdies out there, so you don’t feel like you’re way ahead by making birdies,” said the 25-year-old.

“I holed quite a lot of putts and some good momentum putts, too, so that always helps.”

Bringing up the rest of the pack were France’s Celina Boutier and Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark (both 64) with Lin Xiyu remaining in touch of the leaderboard at 66.

Boutier, who had two pins remaining when play was suspended, chalked up an impressive 10 birdies — only marred by a bogey in both the back and front nine.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I wasn’t too worried about it. I just feel like I just had to get it done,” she said about the delay.

– © AFP 2022

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella look ahead to Twickenham and two big URC games involving three of the provinces


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie