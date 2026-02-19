More Stories
Leona Maguire is two shots off the lead in Thailand (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Leona Maguire sits T6 after strong start in Thailand

Kilkenny’s Mark Power is five shots off the lead after the opening day of the DP World Tour’s Kenya Open
11.55am, 19 Feb 2026

LEONA MAGUIRE IS currently tied at sixth place after the first round of the Honda Thailand leg of the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan woman opened with a round of five-under par, two shots behind Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen.

Maguire was three-under on the front nine and continued to climb the leaderboard with a bogey-free back nine, closing with her sixth birdie of the day on the ninth hole.

She’ll return to action overnight at 2.14am Irish time, playing with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and home hopeful Jeeno Thitikul.

Meanwhile, Mark Power has completed his first round at the DP World Tour’s Kenya Open tied in 16th place.

The Kilkenny native shot a round of 67 to sit five off the leader, Sweden’s Niklas Lemke.

