Leona Maguire in action earlier in the week. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeGolf

Leona Maguire battles back to take momentum into final round of PGA Championship

Cavan native in a share of sixth place and just one shot off third.
10.37am, 22 Jun 2025

LEONA MAGUIRE WILL begin her final round of the Women’s PGA Championship at 4.28pm (Irish time) as she bids to end the third major of the year with a flourish.

The Cavan native ended yesterday with a four-way share of sixth place after a 72 left her on two-over par overall.

Australian Minjee Lee is eight shots clear of Maguire on six-under par, enough for a four-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul.

Maguire’s third round began poorly, making double bogey on the second and then going to three-over for the day by the fifth.

Birdies on seven, 10 and the 17th ensured a level-par finish and just one shot off third spot.

Lee and Thitikul are the only two players under par at Fields Ranch in Texas.

