Dublin: 8°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Leona Maguire makes Irish golf history with first LPGA Tour win after stunning display

The Cavan native played superbly throughout the Drive On Championship to become the first Irish woman to win on the LPGA Tour.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 10:05 PM
5 minutes ago 2,697 Views 10 Comments
Fantastic result for Leona Maguire.
Image: Andrew West/The News-Press
Image: Andrew West/The News-Press

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS earned her first LPGA victory after a stunning performance at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Cavan native, who had a shared of the lead heading into the final round, continued her impressive form with a brilliant 67 on the final day to secure the title on 18-under for the tournament.

Maguire enjoyed an almost flawless run to victory, picking up seven birdies and just two bogeys to win by three shots.

This is a significant milestone in Maguire’s career after earning two runner-up finishes last year.

She also becomes the first Irish woman to win on the LPGA Tour.

“It’s a bit surreal,” a delighted Maguire said after her victory.

