Leona Maguire makes Irish golf history with first LPGA Tour win after stunning display

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS earned her first LPGA victory after a stunning performance at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Cavan native, who had a shared of the lead heading into the final round, continued her impressive form with a brilliant 67 on the final day to secure the title on 18-under for the tournament.

Maguire enjoyed an almost flawless run to victory, picking up seven birdies and just two bogeys to win by three shots.

This is a significant milestone in Maguire’s career after earning two runner-up finishes last year.

She also becomes the first Irish woman to win on the LPGA Tour.

Seventh birdie of the day. In case you lost count. 😳 @leona_maguire leads by five with two holes left.



Watch on @SkySportsGolf if you're in Ireland and @peacockTV if you're in the U.S. ➡️ https://t.co/xpA7yXqGZT pic.twitter.com/a31ax93eSR — LPGA (@LPGA) February 5, 2022

“It’s a bit surreal,” a delighted Maguire said after her victory.

