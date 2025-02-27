SOUTH KOREA’S KIM A-lim defied windy conditions at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore to lead the HSBC Women’s World Championship by one stroke from England’s Charley Hull after Thursday’s opening round.
Leona Maguire is on three-over after her first round which included a bogey on the third and a double-bogey on the 16th to leave her in a share of 37th place.
Australia’s Minjee Lee, a two-time major winner with 10 LPGA titles, was among four players tied for third after carding matching 70s at the second event on the LPGA Asian swing.
Kim, who won the LPGA season opener at the Tournament of Champions in Orlando earlier this month, traded five birdies against a lone bogey on the par-five 16th on a tricky opening day to sit on four-under with Hull just behind.
Difficult start for Maguire at Women's World Championship in Singapore
