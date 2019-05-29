This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Signing Man City's Sane 'very financially difficult' for Bayern Munich

The president of the Bundesliga champions admits that the German international could be too expensive.

By AFP Wednesday 29 May 2019, 10:41 PM
38 minutes ago 1,512 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4660606
Sane is reportedly unhappy at a lack of game time in Manchester.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Sane is reportedly unhappy at a lack of game time in Manchester.
Sane is reportedly unhappy at a lack of game time in Manchester.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH PRESIDENT Uli Hoeness has admitted that it will “difficult” for the club to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. 

Germany international Sane, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern in recent weeks after reportedly becoming unhappy at a lack of game time in Manchester. 

Hoeness confirmed last weekend that Bayern were interested in Sane, but suggested on Wednesday that he could be too expensive for the Bundesliga champions. 

“I don’t have any exact figures, but I think that it could be very difficult financially,” Hoeness told Sport Bild magazine. 

Bayern smashed their transfer record earlier this year when they signed Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for 80 million euros ($89.2m), but Hoeness has since ruled out spending more than that on a single player. 

Several prominent figures in German football have urged Bayern to sign Sane, including national team coach Joachim Loew and former Bayern and Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus. 

“If he did move to Bayern, it would be a good thing for him and for us,” said Loew at an event organised by Bild newspaper on Saturday. 

“I am sure that Sane will go to Bayern,” wrote Matthaeus in his column for Sky Sports on Monday.

“When Uli Hoeness publicly admits interest in a player, then the player usually ends up at Bayern.”

 - © AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie