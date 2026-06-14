Lewis Hamilton secures first win for Ferrari to blow F1 title race wide open

LEWIS HAMILTON CLAIMED his first win for Ferrari with a stunning victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as title leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a late retirement.

Hamilton delivered a brilliant drive to nail a three-stop strategy and capitalised on a perfectly-timed virtual safety car to earn his first win since the Belgian Grand Prix in 2024 – 40 races and 686 days ago.

In doing so, the 41-year-old became the oldest Formula One race winner since Jack Brabham in 1970.

Hamilton roared into the championship race as runaway leader Antonelli – whose five-race winning streak was snapped – suffered a late engine failure having just overtaken team-mate George Russell for second.

Hamilton vowed after securing back-to-back second places in Monaco last weekend that he would chase down Antonelli and the Italian’s lead was slashed from 66 points to 41.

Russell had looked on course to secure a first win since the opening weekend but Hamilton closed in during his third stint before a cheap pit stop under the virtual safety car was the gift he needed to end his wait for victory.

It was a first Ferrari win since Carlos Sainz’s success in Mexico City in 2024.

Lando Norris finished third ahead of Max Verstappen.

It was a baking-hot grid, with a track temperature of 50 degrees at lights out helping force multiple race strategies.

Hamilton gambled by starting on soft tyres from second, after securing his best qualifying result as a Scuderia driver on Saturday.

It could have given him the edge off the line but Russell held the seven-time world champion at bay on the lengthy 598-metre dash down to turn one, with Antonelli fending off the challenge of Norris to hold third.

Advertisement

Russell opened up a commanding advantage. Hamilton pitted early on lap 12 of 66 and Mercedes reacted by pitting Russell the following lap, both taking hard tyres.

Norris also came in but now race leader Antonelli stayed out. Russell was nervous, telling his engineer:

“You could have given me a heads up, you’ve exposed me to Kimi now!”

He was assured all was fine and, indeed, the Italian came in on lap 15 as the order was maintained.

Hamilton had cut the gap to two seconds by stopping earlier but could not make inroads to threaten Russell.

Antonelli was given permission to push in pursuit of the Ferrari driver and closed to within a second before Hamilton pitted for a second time on lap 28. Mercedes this time did not react.

The Italian was soon haring after team-mate Russell, coming alive in the middle of the race although he received a final warning for track limits on lap 30 – less than half race distance.

Russell fended off Antonelli into turn one and team principal Toto Wolff would be forgiven for having nervous flashbacks to 10 years ago, when his title-tussling Mercedes drivers Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crashed each other out on this track.

Hamilton knew he was in the fight for a record-extending 106th F1 win, asking his team what times he needed to deliver.

Russell and Norris made their second stop on lap 36 with Antonelli in a lap later, emerging just behind his team-mate but with the reigning world champion now right on his tail.

Hamilton now held the lead and was told he had seven laps to his next stop. “This is the critical moment, give everything, we have our chance,” race engineer Carlo Santi told him.

Then came the moment. Fernando Alonso stopped on track on lap 41, triggering a virtual safety car and Ferrari pulled the trigger on pitting Hamilton.

It was a gift for Hamilton, who came out with a two-second advantage. He was noted for a yellow-flag infringement but soon cleared as he pulled away at the front in pursuit of that long-awaited win.

Norris’ race engineer said they expected a penalty for Antonelli as they reported him for exceeding track limits again. That did not come.

Antonelli overcame a fierce defence from team-mate Russell to take second on lap 61 before his engine gave way, blowing the title race wide open again.