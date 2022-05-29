Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fernandez breaks through her French Open ceiling to set up Trevisan clash

The 19-year-old made the quarter-finals on the back of an impressive 23 service breaks over four rounds at Roland Garros.

By Press Association Sunday 29 May 2022, 1:18 PM
36 minutes ago 399 Views 0 Comments
Canada's Leylah Fernandez.
Image: Thibault Camus
Image: Thibault Camus

CANADIAN TEENAGER LEYLAH Fernandez reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Fernandez, seeded 17th, who was US Open runner-up last year, will face Martina Trevisan of Italy for a place in the semi-finals.

The 19-year-old Fernandez has made the quarter-finals on the back of an impressive 23 service breaks over four rounds at Roland Garros.

Her opponent in the last eight, Trevisan, booked her place by edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

The world number 59 won 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

Trevisan enjoyed a surprise run to the quarters as a qualifier in 2020, losing to eventual champion and current world number one Iga Swiatek.

“Paris is a bit like my second home,” said the 28-year-old, who won her maiden WTA title earlier this month in Rabat.

“The atmosphere here is magical and I feel great on the court.”

© Agence France-Presse

