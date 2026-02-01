O'Sullivan's goal helps Cork edge past Galway; Armagh win in Kildare

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1

Cork 1-10 Galway 2-5

Kildare 0-9 Armagh 0-13

A GOAL FROM Aine O’Sullivan was the critical score for Cork as they got the better of Galway in their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One clash at Páirc Ui Rinn.

The goal came just after Galway had scored two of their own and it put the home side back in front, a lead they never gave up.

The first real chance fell to Galway when Andrea Trill played Roisin Leonard in, but her shot was well saved by Caoimhe Richmond.

Cork opened the scoring after eight minutes when Grace Ní Mhurchú pointed. The Naomh Abán played took advantage of the quick free rule to set up another Cork attack, which she got on the end of a few passes later.

Cork had a great chance to increase their lead when Abbie O’Mahony played Aoife Healy in, but she shot wide under pressure in front of goal.

It took until the 17th minute for the second score to arrive, when Katie Quirke pointed from a free, after she was fouled herself, to double Cork’s lead.

Galway got off the mark from the resumption, with Leanne Coen getting their opening score to make it 0-2 to 0-1.

They were back on level terms after 20 minutes when Roisin Leonard pointed from a free in a low-scoring start to the tie.

Healy made up for her earlier miss with a great run to score the home side’s third point and they soon stretched their lead to two.

Ní Mhurchú was involved again as she played Rachel Leahy in. Her pass found O’Sullivan who slotted over to make it 0-4 to 0-2.

Coen replied from another free for Galway as the game started to open up.

Quirke got her second of the half to make it 0-5 to 0-3 as half time approached.

O’Sullivan put three between the sides, but Mairead Glynn scored with the last play of the half for Galway to see Cork lead by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Three minutes into the second half and Galway took the lead when Ellen Power played a long ball in and after a goalmouth scramble Andrea Trill found the back of the net, to make it 1-4 to 0-6.

Credit to Cork they responded quickly with a free from Quirke putting them back on level terms.

With 37 minutes gone Cork were back in front with another free from Quirke making it 0-8 to 1-4.

Three minutes later Galway had their second goal as Kate Slevin burst forward, beating several defenders before passing to Leonard. Her pass across the goal was palmed home by Coen to make it 2-4 to 0-8.

However, the goals kept coming, this time Cork finding the back of the net. Shauna Kelly set up O’Sullivan who blasted to the net to put the home side back in front 1-8 to 2-4.

Abigail Ring pointed for Cork with Hannah Noone replying for Galway to keep a point in it with time running out.

Quirke pointed from a free to put two between the sides in the last minute as Cork hung on for the win their overall display deserved.

In Sunday’s other Division 1 game, Armagh picked up their first points of the new campaign as they ran out 0-13 to 0-9 winners against Kildare.