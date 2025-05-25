Mary O'Connell strikes late for Kerry to break Waterford hearts

Kerry 2-6

Waterford 0-10

Anthony Newman reports from Mallow

KERRY HAVE RETAINED their TG4 Munster Senior Football Championship title in dramatic fashion.

For long periods of the game Waterford were in front and looked like running out winners, but a late goal from Mary O’Connell was the difference between the sides in the end.

That came after their first goal in the 52nd minute which reduced the margin to only a point between the sides.

But the experience of the title holders got them through this tough test as they retain the cup after a top class game. Kellyann Hogan opened the scoring for Waterford with Caoimhe Evans replying for Kerry.

Kerry took the lead four minutes in when Niamh Carmody scored from distance despite playing against the strong wind. Some good play, between Hogan and Karen McGrath set up Lauren McGregor to equalise for Waterford.

A blistering run from Hannah Power saw her play Clare Walsh in as the Deise went in front after nine minutes. Using the wind in their favour they went further ahead when Brid McMaugh scored, to make it 0-4 to 0-2 after 10 minutes.

That became a three point lead when another great run, this time from McGregor, saw her split the posts. Danielle O’Leary kept Kerry in touch when she pointed, as her side trailed by 0-5 to 0-3 after 22 minutes.

Hogan, who was dominating at midfield, got her second of the tie and she added another to make it 0-7 to 0-3 with four minutes to half time. A free from Hogan put four between the sides before Anna Galvin scored to make it 0-8 to 0-5 at half time and all to play for in the second half.

O’Shea got the first point of the second half to reduce the deficit as Kerry were now playing with the wind advantage.

Katie Murry kept Waterford’s running game going and it resulted in a fine point from Karen McGrath as Kerry were finding it difficult to deal with.

McGregor was on target again, as despite playing against the wind, Waterford were still much the better side, now leading by double scores, 0-10 to 0-6.

But from a Waterford wide Niamh Ní Chonchúir caught a brilliant ball in midfield, turned and took on the Waterford defence.

Her pass found O’Leary and she blasted to the back of the net, to make it 1-6 to 0-10 and it was game on again. With two minutes to go Kerry took the lead when Mary O’Connell pounced on a short Waterford kickout to score their second goal to make it 2-6 to 0-10.

Despite the best efforts of Waterford, the champions held out for the win as both move on to the All-Ireland series in a weeks. In that Kerry will face Mayo and Cork, as Waterford will be pitted against Dublin and Leitrim.

Scorers for Kerry: D O’Leary 1-1, M O’Connell 1-0, S O’Shea 0-2 (2f), C Evans, N Carmody, A Galvin 0-1 each.

Scorters for Waterford: K Hogan 0-4 (2f), L McGregor 0-3, B McMaugh, C Walsh, K McGrath 0-1 each.

KERRY

ME Bolger

E Lynch

D Kearney

F O’Donoghue

A O’Connell

E Costello

A Dillane

M O’Connell

A Galvin

N Carmody

N Ní Chonchúir

C Evans

D O’Leary

R Dwyer

S O’Shea.

Subs: C Lynch for A Dillane (7 bs), K Brosnan for R Dwyer (43), C Lynch for E Costello (46), R Rahilly for A Dillane (52), N Broderick for C Evans (60).

WATERFORD:

K Gardiner

K McGrath

R Casey

C Murray

E Murray

E Power

A Murray

H Power

K Hogan

Á O’Neill

K Murray

B McMaugh

C Fennell

C Walsh

L McGregor

Sub: M Ryan for A Murray (45).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Cork).