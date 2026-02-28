Cork stay unbeaten while Kildare get better of Meath

Lidl NFL Division 1:

Cork 1-12 Waterford 3-5

Kildare 4-8 Meath 1-10

CORK MAINTAINED THEIR unbeaten run in the Lidl National Football League Division One campaign when they edged out Waterford at Páirc Ui Rinn on Saturday night.

Cork hit 1-5 to 0-1 when Waterford were down to 14 in the second half after Maeve Daly was sin-binned shortly after the restart.

But Waterford hit back and two late goals had them back on level terms, before Katie Quirke hit a late point from a free to secure the win for Cork and stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Just 20 seconds in and Waterford created the first chance with Kellyann Hogan playing Chloe Fennell in, but her flick towards goal was easily saved by Sarah Murphy.

It took until the seventh minute for the first score to arrive when Grace Ní Mhurchú played Abbie O’Mahony in to point for Cork.

Katie Quirke: File photo. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford took the lead after 10 minutes when Brid McMaugh’s effort deceived Murphy and her looping shot ended up in the back of the net to make it 1-0 to 0-1.

Cork had a goal chance of their own a few minutes later when Rachel O’Regan played the ball across, but it was just beyond the reach of the onrushing Rachel Leahy.

Another good Cork move saw Ní Mhurchú involved again, as she set up Emma Cleary for their second point to put one between them.

Hogan scored Waterford’s first point to put her side two up again before Aine O’Neill took a quick free to point herself to see Waterford lead by 1-2 to 0-2.

Quirke opened her account after 24 minutes when she beat several defenders to point from distance.

Cork finished the half strongly with Rosie Corkery and Leahy pointing to see only one between them at half time, 1-3 to 0-5.

Cork were back on level terms in the first minute after the restart when Quirke got her second point.

Waterford were then dealt a blow when Daly was sin-binned for a tackle on Melissa Duggan.

From the free Cork worked the ball up the pitch to lead for the first time when Sadbh McGoldrick pointed, to make it 0-7 to 1-3.

That became a two-point lead when Aine O’Sullivan was quickest to react to a breaking ball from a Quirke free.

Quirke extended Cork’s lead form a free as they were making full use of the extra player.

Another from Quirke made it 0-10 to 1-3 as Cork hit five without reply early in the second half.

That soon became six without reply as Quirke pointed another free, before Cleary was unlucky not to extend the lead further when her effort came back off the post.

O’Neill got Waterford’s first point of the half, but from the restart Aoife Healy burst forward, beating several defenders to find the back of the net, to make it 1-11 to 1-4 after 45 minutes.

Credit to Waterford they responded at the other end with McMaugh getting her and her side’s second goal to put four between them, 1-11 to 2-4.

With six minutes to go that lead was down to one when Clare Walsh got Waterford’s third goal, her effort taking a slight touch off a defender to deceive Murphy as she made it 3-4 to 1-11.

A Fennell free had the sides level with three minutes to go before a Quirke free put Cork back in front.

Cork then held on to the ball for more than a minute to hang on for a deserved win on the night.

Scorers for Cork: K Quirke 0-6 (3f), A Healy 1-0, A O’Mahony, E Cleary, R Corkery, R Leahy, S McGoldrick, A O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: B McMaugh 2-0, C Walsh 1-0, C Fennell (2f), A O’Neill 0-2 each, K Hogan 0-1.

CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan, D Kiniry, S Kelly; A Corcoran, S McGoldrick, R Corkery; A Healy, A O’Mahony; R Leahy, G Ní Mhurchú, E Cleary; R O’Regan, K Quirke, L Hallahan. Subs: A O’Sullivan for R O’Regan (ht), C Hughes for A Corcoran, M O’Callaghan for A O’Mahony (both 50), A Ring for L Hallahan (53), K Redmond for Ní Mhurchú (55).

WATERFORD: K Gardiner; C Murray, R Casey, R Browne; K McGrath, E Murray, L Mulcahy; Á O’Neill, E Power; K Murray, K Hogan, B McMaugh; C Fennell, L Cusack, M Daly. Subs: G Corcoran for K Gardiner, C Walsh for K Hogan (both 45), H McGrath for E Power (47), J Queally for M Daly (50).

Referee: Eoghan O’Neill (Kildare).

GILLIAN WHEELER, MAYAH Doyle, Alannah Prizeman and Aoife Murnane all bagged goals at Manguard Park on Saturday as Kildare bolstered their Lidl National Football League Division 1 survival hopes with a deserved triumph over Meath, writes Daire Walsh.

Meath broke the deadlock in this initially slow-burning encounter with a 14th minute point from full-forward Rachel Casserly.

Moments later Kildare midfielder Wheeler powerfully drilled the ball to the back of the net at the end of a fast-paced attack.

This helped to ease the nerves among the Lilywhites ranks and they opened up a five-point cushion with unanswered points by Aoife Rattigan (two) and wing-back Hazel McLoughlin.

Even though Meath halted this scoring sequence with a pointed free from Marion Farrelly, Kildare raised another green flag on 24 minutes when a speculative effort by Doyle floated beyond the reach of opposition net-minder Robyn Murray.

The impressive Rattigan found the range either side of an Orla Finnegan point for Meath and with the Cappagh attacker also cancelling out Casserly’s second of the game, Kildare brought a commanding 2-6 to 0-4 buffer into the interval.

Meath – managed by Kildare native Wayne Freeman – reduced their deficit on the resumption with a third point from Casserly, but the Royals suffered a set-back when Sarah Wall was yellow carded on 36 minutes. Meath captain Niamh Gallogly was also sent to the sin-bin a short while later and before her temporary departure, Kildare had bagged a third goal when corner-forward Prizeman displayed great composure to fire home with a low shot.

The Lilywhites’ eye for the target was very much in by this stage and a fourth green flag score ultimately followed when Murnane found the net in the 43rd minute. Rattigan later joined her Meath counterpart Emma Duggan in registering a pointed free during the third-quarter and Casserly also maintained her fine scoring form by knocking over her fourth score of the tie.

Rattigan and Duggan proceeded to trade points as the action progressed, but even though Gallogly and Duggan points were supplemented by a Casserly goal for Meath, it couldn’t deny Kildare a maiden win in this year’s league.

Scorers for Kildare: A Rattigan 0-7 (5f), G Wheeler, M Doyle, A Prizeman, A Murnane 1-0, H McLoughlin 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: R Casserly 1-4, E Duggan 0-3 (1f), M Farrelly (f), N Gallogly, O Finnegan 0-1 each.

KILDARE: C Nallen; L Shaw, A Mernagh, M Doherty; H McLoughlin, R Sargent, L Lenehan; N Murphy, G Wheeler; M Aspell, C Wheeler, M Doyle; A Murnane, A Prizeman, A Rattigan. Subs: R Dillon for Prizeman (44), L Dunlea for Doyle (50), M McDonagh for C Wheeler (54), S Galvin for Shaw (55), A Irhue for Murphy (61).

MEATH: R Murray; A Sheridan, O Smith, K Kealy; S Murphy, S Wall, K Bermingham; O Sheehy, N Gallogly; M Farrelly, M Byrne, M Thynne; E Duggan, R Casserly, O Finnegan. Subs: MK Lynch for Smith, C Smyth for Finnegan (both h-t), L Woods for Farrelly (39), C Lawlor for Kealy (48), M McConnell for Byrne (49), A Reilly for Murphy (50), O Gore for Sheehy (52), A Farrell for Bermingham (56).

Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan).