Lauren Walsh finishes third in New Jersey, top 10 for Leona Maguire

IRELAND’S LAUREN WALSH finished third at the 54-hole LPGA ShopRite Classic tournament, while Leona Maguire showed vast improvement on recent form with a top 10 finish.

Stephanie Meadow was tied for 21st as a memorable few days for Irish women’s golf continued following Sara Byrne’s share of second at the Jabra Ladies Open De France on Saturday.

France’s Celine Boutier reigned supreme in New Jersey, sinking a 35-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole to seize the lead for good on Sunday.

The 32-year-old from suburban Paris captured her seventh career LPGA title and first since the 2023 Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

“To win today it’s something very special,” Boutier said. “It’s a tournament that’s very special for me so very excited to be able to have another win here.”

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Boutier fired a five-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on nine-under 204 at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey.

That was good enough for a one-stroke victory over Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol with Walsh on 206 and Germany’s Polly Mack, Japan’s Chizzy Iwai and South Koreans Lee So-mi and Joo Soo-bin on 207.

Boutier’s win came on a golden weekend for French sport, with Paris Saint-Germain retaining their Uefa Champions League crown and Victor Wembanyama leading the San Antonio Spurs over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and into the NBA Finals.

Boutier, who rallied from four strokes down when the day began, had also fought back on the final day to win the 2021 ShopRite crown.

“It’s always good to be back,” Boutier said. “I definitely have some good memories.”

Boutier, whose only major title came at the 2023 Evian Championship, took her most recent prior victory at a 2024 Ladies European Tour event at Shenzen, China.

“I played solid the past two years even though I didn’t get a win. They were good seasons even though there weren’t wins. It was a bit frustrating,” Boutier said.

“This season I started off slow. I feel like my game has turned around the last few weeks. I could see it coming together.

“I definitely did not see it coming together this week and today but I’m very excited to be back in the winner’s circle.”

Walsh signed for a 67 on Sunday after earlier rounds of 70 and 69. The Kildare woman shot birdies on the first and third, before her only bogey of the day on the seventh. She bounced back with another birdie on the eighth, and finished with five for the day after picking up further shots on the 12th and 18th.

Maguire enjoyed a bogey-free round of 68, with birdies arriving on the seventh, ninth and 18th. Meadow carded the same Sunday score but had a busier scorecard, with five birdies and two bogeys.

– © AFP 2026