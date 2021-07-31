Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

'I’ll tell you one thing, they gave you some answer today, that is a top quality group'

Liam Sheedy hailed the character of his experienced Tipperary players after their loss to Waterford.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 6:30 PM
56 minutes ago 3,222 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5511714
Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy.
Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THEY EXITED THE 2021 hurling race today but Liam Sheedy believed his Tipperary team still proved the quality and character they possessed by the manner of their display against Waterford.

The 2019 Liam MacCarthy Cup winners have only won two of their six championship ties since that final success over Kilkenny.

Yet their manager reckons there is ‘a very bright future’ for Tipperary hurling.

“I think getting over the line could have given us massive momentum going into the last four but it wasn’t meant to be and I thought the way the crowd cheered my team in off the stadium here tells you all you need to know.

“And I’d say a lot of people questioned the character that I had in that dressing room, were these guys too old were they this were they that. I’ll tell you one thing they gave you some answer today that is a top quality group with a top quality bench to come in with top quality guys who didn’t make the 26 today, there’s very bright future in Tipperary with the quality of player I have in that dressing room and their spirit is a strong as ever.

ronan-maher-dejected A dejected Ronan Maher after the game.

“There’s loads of players coming through. We lost out to ultimately to the two teams that were All-Ireland finalists last year. The bar is high, we were right there but just came up that little bit short.”

Sheedy felt the penalty awarded to Waterford in the third quarter was ‘inconclusive’.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The penalty looked like it was a big moment. It looked inconclusive to me – was it or wasn’t it? A big moment in the match. But normally we’d execute those three chances that we got. We stayed in the game. Had a really good look in each other’s eyes at the water break and said, “right boys, now it’s time. What’s in this group?” and my God did I get some reaction.

“In fairness, Waterford bring a lot of energy to the pitch. We knew that from last weekend. I thought the way they applied themselves in the final quarter, kept tipping on the points. We’ll look back on some of the turnovers and some of the ball we gave away that led to Waterford scores – we’ll be really disappointed with that aspect of our play.  But we could have been level in the 71st minute, that’s how close a titanic battle this was.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie