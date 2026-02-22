Cork stun Kerry on double scores as Meath end Waterford's 100% start and Dublin earn first win

Round-up - Lidl National Football League Division 1

Cork 0-16

Kerry 0-8

By Dan Kearney

KATIE QUIRKE STRUCK 0-10 as a rampant Cork outfit made short work of Kerry, winning by double scores in this fourth round Lidl Division 1 encounter at a windswept and bitterly cold Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Kerry made five changes to the side that defeated Meath in the previous round with long-term injury victim Cáit Lynch a significant loss to the side. Cork made two changes to the side that defeated Armagh in the last round and set about their business with intent.

Cork played with the aid of the strong breeze in the first half and certainly made the advantage count as they dominated proceedings and took a 0-14 to 0-0 lead in at half time.

Quirke slotted nine of Cork’s opening half points, with a magnificent three from play as she tormented an overworked Kerry defence whilst Aimee Corcoran, Grace Ní Mhurchú, Leah Hallahan and Sadbh McGoldrick all found the target as Cork totally dismantled the home side’s kickouts.

Kerry’s cause wasn’t helped by the sin-binning of Kellie McGrath in the 10th minute or the concession of three frees due to breaches, with Cork punishing two of them on the scoreboard.

Although Kerry failed to score, they will also point to three missed goal chances with Cork custodian Sarah Murphy making two fine saves from Rachel Dwyer and Kelly Enright, and Mary O’Connell very unlucky to rattle the post in the 25th minute, but it was Cork who took a 14 point lead in at the break.

Kerry, with the wind at their backs in the second period outscored their opponents by 0-8 to 0-2 with Danielle O’Leary and Siofra O’Shea landing notable two-pointers, but in truth Cork were never threatened with Emma Cleary and the brilliant Quirke getting their scores.

Síofra O'Shea led Kerry's scoring charge. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

O’Shea had a brace of scores at the start of the second half and further scores from the hard working Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Anna Galvin kept the home side ticking over but it was Cork who remain unbeaten in this season’s campaign whilst Kerry must go back to the drawing board.

Cork face Waterford next weekend and Kerry face Galway.

Scorers for Cork: K Quirke 0-10 (6f), G Ní Mhurchú 0-1, L Hallahan 0-1, R O’Regan 0-1, A Corcoran 0-1, S McGoldrick 0-1, E Cleary 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 0-4, D O’Leary 0-2, N Ní Chonchúir 0-1, A Galvin 0-1.

CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan, D Kiniry, S Kelly; A Corcoran, S McGoldrick, R Corkery; A Healy, A O’Mahony; R Leahy, G Ní Mhurchú, E Cleary; L Hallahan, K Quirke, R O’Regan.

Subs: C Hughes for G Ní Mhurchu (48), E Hurley for R Leahy (51), A Ring for L Hallahan, A O’Sullivan for R O’Regan , K Redmond for A O’Mahony (all 54), K O’Driscoll for A Corcoran, S Callanan for R Corkery (both 58).

KERRY: C Butler; E Ní Laighin, A Doherty, A Dillane; K Brosnan, E Lynch, K McGrath; M O’Connell, C Evans; M O’Connor, N Ní Chonchúir, K Enright; S O’Shea, R Dwyer, N Quinn.

Subs: K Furey for A Doherty (14), D O’Leary for M O’Connor (24), A Galvin for E Lynch, J Lynch for K McGrath, J Lucey for N Quinn (all half-time), L McMahon for R Dwyer (39), M Mulvihill for C Evans (47), J Curtin for M O’Connell (57).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

******

Waterford 0-10

Meath 1-9

By John Stack

A lively and hard-fought Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 encounter in Dungarvan GAA Grounds saw Meath edge out Waterford after a contest that ebbed and flowed throughout.

Waterford, who had won all three games to date, opened the scoring inside four minutes when Kellyann Hogan converted a free, but Meath struck back almost immediately with the game’s decisive score. A dangerous delivery from Ciara Smyth caused panic in the home defence and Orla Finnegan finished clinically to the bottom corner of the net in the sixth minute.

🤯MEATH TOPPLE WATERFORD!



Drama at the very end as @meathladiesMLGF extend their lead over Waterford to secure the victory.



LIDL National League broadcast coverage in association with @AIGireland



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/sWRgbhJLyW@LadiesFootball | @lidl_ireland… pic.twitter.com/UF2K3iLIMx — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) February 22, 2026

Meath’s direct running through the middle caused Waterford problems in the early stages, though Emma Murray steadied the hosts with a point after eight minutes.

A crucial goal-saving block by Laura Mulcahy denied Megan Thynne as Meath threatened to extend their lead, but the Royals still built momentum through scores from Rachel Casserly and Marion Farrelly. Casserly, operating at full-forward, proved a constant thorn in Waterford’s side and added another point soon after.

Despite this, Waterford began to settle. Hogan (free), Áine O’Neill and Maeve Daly all raised white flags as the Déise enjoyed a strong spell of possession. Daly was unlucky not to find the net, her effort well blocked by Mary Kate Lynch.

However, two missed frees proved costly and Meath finished the half strongly with quickfire points from Farrelly and captain Niamh Gallogly to lead 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Meath nearly extended their advantage immediately after the restart, rattling the crossbar, but Waterford responded well. Murray, linking effectively with Claire Walsh, clipped over two fine points to narrow the gap. Substitute Meadhbh Byrne made an instant impact for Meath with a well-taken score after excellent work again from the influential Smyth, who dictated much of the play from centre forward.

Hogan kept Waterford in touch from placed balls and Walsh added a fine point from play following strong work by Cora Murray.

But Meath always had a response. Byrne struck again late on, while Smyth came close to sealing the result with a goal chance that drifted wide.

Chloe Fennell’s late free kept Waterford in contention, but Byrne’s insurance point ensured Meath held on for a deserved victory after a composed and clinical performance.

Scorers for Meath: O Finnegan 1-0, R Casserly 0-3, M Byrne 0-3, M Farrelly 0-2, N Gallogly 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan 0-3 (3f), E Murray 0-3, A O’Neill 0-1, M Daly 0-1, C Walsh 0-1, C Fennell 0-1 (1f).

MEATH: R Murray; A Sheridan, MK Lynch, K Kealy; S Murphy, A Gaffney, K Bermingham; O Sheehy, N Gallogly; M Farrelly, C Smyth, M Thynne; E Duggan, R Casserly, O Finnegan.

Subs: S Wall for Gaffney (20), M Byrne for Finnegan (HT), L Wood for Murphy (40), A Reilly for Farrelly (47), O Smith for Casserly (48), O Mallon for Duggan (57).

WATERFORD: K Gardiner; C Murray, L Mulcahy, R Casey; A O’Neill, K McGrath, E Power; E Murray, K Hogan; K Murray, C Walsh, M Daly; L McGregor, B McMaugh, R Browne.

Subs: C Fennell for Daly (51), A McGrath for McGregor (52), H McGrath for Murray (57), L Ní hArta for Power (57).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

******

Kate Sullivan among the goals for Dublin. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin 3-5

Kildare 1-8

By Daire Walsh

Kate Sullivan and Ellen Gribben struck second-half goals at O’Dwyers GAA in Balbriggan as Dublin edged out Kildare to earn their first win of this year’s Lidl National Football League Division One.

Playing with the aid of a strong wind in the opening period Kildare, who were also searching for a maiden victory in this season’s league, were eager to take the game to their Leinster rivals. After Aoife Rattigan got the Lilywhites up and running with a fifth-minute point, St Laurence’s attacker Ciara Wheeler also found the range in similar style.

While midfielder Gillian Wheeler fired a shot inches past the target, Rattigan and Molly Aspell contributed additional scores to move Pat Sullivan’s charges four points in front on the first-quarter mark. Dublin had struggled to fully impose themselves against the elements, but the hosts finally opened their account when inside forward Michelle Davoren rattled the net in the 16th minute.

Although Kildare suffered a setback on top of the concession of this major when wing-back Hazel McLoughlin was yellow carded, they responded impressively in her temporary absence — Rattigan following up an initial effort by substitute Aoife Murnane for a rebounded goal on 21 minutes.

This helped Kildare to establish a 1-4 to 1-0 interval lead, but Dublin were firmly in the reckoning when Niamh Hetherton kicked over a superb two-pointer within 60 seconds of the restart.

2-pointer nearly ends up in the Irish Sea!



See Niamh Hetherton spark a @dublinladiesg comeback to win their first 2026 @lidl_ireland NFL game against Kildare at @odwyersgaa in Balbriggan.



Video from Live Stream with @JeromeQuinn https://t.co/zNjZoF7q5y #SeriousSupport pic.twitter.com/P55pd6Py5w — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) February 22, 2026

Despite now facing into a stiff breeze, Kildare held firm and moved three in front when corner-forward Alannah Prizeman knocked over a close-range free in the 38th minute.

However, following neat link-up play between herself and Hetherton off a long delivery from Orlagh Nolan, first half substitute Sullivan got Dublin back on level terms with a powerful shot to the net on 42 minutes.

The vastly-experienced Carla Rowe also kicked a brace of fine points off the bench on her seasonal return to the Jackies set-up and with a third substitute in the form of Ellen Gribben bagging another goal in clinical fashion, Dublin were on course to prevail moving into the final 10 minutes of the action.

While Kildare kept themselves in contention with late points from Prizeman, Rattigan and Aspell, O’Dwyers star Elsa Kearney kicked a fine score on her home patch to ensure Dublin had the measure of the Lilies.

Scorers for Dublin: M Davoren, K Sullivan, E Gribben 1-0 each, C Rowe 0-2 (1f), N Hetherton 0-2 (2pt score), E Kearney 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: A Rattigan 1-3 (0-1f), A Prizeman 0-2 (2f), M Aspell 0-2, C Wheeler 0-1.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Crowley, H Leahy, C Almeida; S McIntyre, H McGinnis, N Donlon; R Hartnett, A Timothy; L Grendon, O Nolan, K Donaghy; M Davoren, N Hetherton, O Keighran.

Subs: K Sullivan for Donaghy (26), E Kearney for Keighran (h-t), C Rowe for Grendon (40), E Gribben for Timothy (46), J Egan for Davoren (51), S Birnie for Almeida (55), G Connolly for Sullivan (64).

KILDARE: C Nallen; E Wheeler, L Shaw, M Doherty; H McLoughlin, R Sargent, L Lenehan; N Murphy, G Wheeler; M Aspell, C Wheeler, L Reilly; M Doyle, A Rattigan, A Prizeman.

Subs: A Murnane for Reilly (16), A Mernagh for E Wheeler (19), R Dillon for Rattigan (30), A Irhue for Shaw (53), Rattigan for Prizeman (55).

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath).

******

Aileen Gilroy in action in the 2017 All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, former Mayo footballer Aileen Gilroy made her debut for Wexford in their Division 2 defeat to Westmeath.

Gilroy came off the bench in the first half and scored a point late on as Wexford fell to a 4-10 to 1-13 defeat.

The 32-year-old Mayo native has reprsented Hawthorn in the AFLW in recent years, but has been living in Wexford and playing club football for Adamstown.

Mayo native Aileen Gilroy wears number 30 for Wexford today, we'll see if the Adamstown clubwoman gets some minutes against Westmeath. A big name addition to the panel. — Dean Goodison (@deangoodison) February 22, 2026

******