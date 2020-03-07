This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick progress to league semi-finals after win over Waterford

Cian Lynch the star man as last year’s league winners nail four-point win.

By John Fallon Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 7:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,434 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5037497
Jack Prendergast in full flight.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Jack Prendergast in full flight.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Limerick 1-21

Waterford 1-17

By JOHN FALLON at LIT Gaelic Grounds

THERE WAS NO sign of jet lag from Limerick as they advanced to the semi-finals of the Allianz League after spending the week training in Portugal.

They were on top for most of this clash but Waterford never gave up and will now face a league quarter-final next weekend.

Limerick led by 1-8 to 0-7 at the break having done most of the hurling in the opening half with Waterford only managing one point from play before the break.

That came from midfielder Jamie Barron with Pauric Mahony converting six of nine frees to keep Waterford in touch.

Limerick, with Cian Lynch on top in midfield and Graeme Mulcahy, David Dempsey and Aaron Gillane sharp in attack, had to be content with a four points interval advantage.

The goal came seven minutes from the break when Gearoid Hegarty finished off a flowing move which also involved Lynch and Dempsey to put Limerick into a commanding 1-7 to 0-4 lead.

But the response from Waterford was good and after Patrick Curran was wide with a goal chance, Mahony landed three more frees before the break.

Dempsey responded with his second point for Limerick after Graeme Mulcahy had earlier hit three excellent points for the league champions.

The crowd of 9,097 saw the teams exchange points three times in the third quarter before Gillane, Hegarty and Mulcahy hit points for Limerick to lead by 1-14 to 0-10 after 55 minutes.

Calum Lyons responded with a point for Waterford and while Gillane and sub Paddy O’Loughlin, Jack Fagan soloed through to shoot a goal and reduce the margin to 1-16 to 1-11 with 12 minutes remaining.

Hegarty took his total to 1-3 and Gillane had a goal effort turned over the bar by Shaun O’Brien to lead by seven with as many minutes remaining and the issue

Scorers for Limerick: Gearoid Hegarty 1-5, Aaron Gillane 0-7 (5f), Graeme Mulcahy 0-4, David Dempsey 0-2, David Reidy 0-1, Paddy O’Loughlin 0-1, Robbie Hanley 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-7 (6f), Jack Fagan 1-0, Stephen Bennett 0-3 (2f), Jamie Barron 0-2 Calum Lyons 0-1,Peter Hogan 0-1, Darragh Lyons 0-1, Iarlaith Daly 0-1, Billy Power 0-1.

Limerick:

1 Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2 Barry Nash (South Liberties)
3 Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4 Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5 Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6 Declan Hannon (Adare)
7 Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8 Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9 Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

10 Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
11 David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12 Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13 Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
17 David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
15 Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs:

18 Sean Finn (Bruff) for Costello (38)
24 Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock) for Byrnes (44)
21 Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) for Dempsey (59)
26 Brian Ryan (South Liberties) for Boylan (65)
19 Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock) for Hayes (69)

Waterford:

1 Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

9 Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
3 Conor Prunty (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty)
4 Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5 Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lyons)
6 Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
7 Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

8 Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
18 Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

12 MJ Sutton (Ferrybank)
11 Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
10 Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty)

15 Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
14 Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
13 Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Subs:

24 Jack Fagan (De La Salle) for O’Brien (31)
25 Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) for Sutton (34)
23 Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper) for Prendergast (52)
2 Billy Power (Clonea) for Curran (55)
26 Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan) for Daly (65)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).

