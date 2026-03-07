How Limerick evolved, rather than uprooted, their blueprint for Cork reprisal

THE GAELIC GROUNDS may be forecast for a chilly evening, but a Munster final rematch will help to crank up the temperature before Limerick and Cork depart for warm-weather training camps next week.

When they last crossed swords, the Rebels prevailed on penalties to take provincial silverware as Limerick entered a tailspin that would send them packing at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

Those memories will be at the forefront of home fans’ thoughts as the Treaty plot their 2026 revenge.

Limerick’s unbeaten streak against Tipp stretches across 13 games and seven years. Their Clare duels have simmered down over the past two years. In that time, Cork have emerged as Limerick’s biggest rivals.

Under Pat Ryan, the Blood and Bandage captured back-to-back championship wins over Limerick in 2024, ending their ’Drive for Five’, before terminating their streak of Munster silverware at six in a row. That June evening remains John Kiely’s first and only defeat in 18 finals at the helm.

“What happened last year is well and truly in the rearview mirror. There’s no doubt about that whatsoever,” said Kiely after dispatching Offaly.

The game, he reckons, is “very important from a preparatory perspective” rather than for any wider statement in front of a bumper March crowd.

Limerick’s manager John Kiely reacts late in the game against Cork last June. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

On paper, these teams could hardly be more closely matched this spring. They each hold a total score of 110 (Cork on 8-86, Limerick on 3-101). Both have conceded 3-75. Their score difference is an identical +26. Only Limerick’s opening-day slip against Waterford separates this pair on the table.

The Treaty have since delivered a portent of their championship readiness with a blow-out 15-point dismissal of All-Ireland champions Tipperary. Last weekend’s victory over Offaly was more pedestrian.

Kiely has noted that peaks and troughs are “inevitable” due to the “intensive block” of training being undertaken by his camp. He added that Limerick’s third consecutive victory was their first time achieving that feat since the 2024 league, which they began with wins over Antrim, Westmeath, Dublin, and Tipp.

Having conceded goals in eight of their previous nine games, back-to-back clean sheets were another positive metric. They will be troubled more by a Cork attack that created 10 goal chances in beating Kilkenny, taking three.

Both managers have given extended game time to their new free-takers, with Aidan O’Connor and Alan Connolly among three players on either squad to start every game.

Limerick hotshot O’Connor could take over as Division 1A top scorer this weekend. His returns from play (0-13 arrowed over from all angles) have been just as impressive as his placed-ball striking (0-26).

The form of Shane O’Brien (1-11 in three games) has been equally notable. Allied with the forward bursts of Adam English from midfield, they have the makings of a reinvigorated attacking spine.

In that vein, there are signs that some long-standing favourites may be competing against each other for jerseys rather than holding out the younger cohort any longer. Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey have been trading places alongside O’Connor in the half-forward line, with one replacing the other in each of their past three outings. That trend could be set to continue this weekend with Hegarty rotating into the starting berth.

Limerick's Cian Lynch, William O'Donoghue, and Colin Coughlan dejected after losing the Munster final on penalties against Cork. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Darragh O’Donovan was one stalwart experiencing a revival of fortunes until an AC joint injury last weekend, which sees English and Cian Lynch restored to centrefield. William O’Donoghue would’ve looked another contender, but Kiely appears to have settled on the Na Piarsaigh totem at centre-back and Kyle Hayes on the wing.

In truth, the formula remains largely unchanged. Of the team that played the Munster final against Cork, there are just two changes for tonight’s renewal. Cathal O’Neill and O’Brien for the Morrissey brothers, Dan and Tom.

John Kiely and his management team has released their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their round 6 Allianz Hurling League clash against Cork:



The Limerick Hurling team will take on Cork this Saturday evening in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm is Announced pic.twitter.com/8da1f4qoQc — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 5, 2026

They haven’t reinvented the wheel, and show little intention of doing so. Last year, they were level 17 times with Cork, who needed stoppage-time equalisers to force both extra-time and penalties. Kiely and Paul Kinnerk can reasonably believe that positional tweaks and better execution could be the missing ingredients.

These two seem destined for a league final rematch on the first weekend of April before their Munster Championship face off on April 26th.

The ultimate revenge would be served further down the line. For a taster, a win tonight wouldn’t go amiss.