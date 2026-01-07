Limerick hit 1-28 as they defeat inexperienced Cork team in Munster hurling league

Limerick 1-28

Cork 0-16

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

DONNACHA Ó DÁLAIGH made it three goals in two games as a strong Limerick selection cruised past an inexperienced Cork side in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League tonight.

Ó Dálaigh (1-3), free-taker Tom Morrissey (0-6), Peter Casey (0-4), and Cian Lynch (0-3) were among 13 different Treaty scorers in the 15-point win before 2,362 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely went with a more seasoned team featuring seven All-Stars, while Ben O’Connor has yet to call upon last year’s All-Ireland starting team.

Cork debutant Colin O’Brien got off to the perfect start by slotting the opening point, while Tom Hanley would also swing over a fine score before the break.

Those were the Rebel highlights as Limerick otherwise showed their superiority throughout. In the first half alone, they peppered 27 shots at the posts across 30 minutes against Cork’s 10. Wides delayed their progress, firing 11 by the break.

Morrissey looked bright as he slotted their opening pair, including a 65, before teeing up Lynch for a no-look snapshot which travelled over the black spot. Jack O’Connor escaped down the middle for a Cork goal chance, but converted goalkeeper Colin Ryan showed sharp reflexes to save down low.

They had another chance when Seán Desmond intercepted Ryan’s pass, but directed his shot just over rather than into the empty net from 30 yards out. Robbie O’Flynn registered the point of the match when speeding past two defenders and splitting the posts without taking the sliotar to hand. They trailed by one, but the gap only grew from there.

Lynch, Casey, and Ó Dálaigh profited from advanced turnovers as Cork tried to work the sliotar out from short puck-outs. Wing-backs Chris Thomas and Matthew Fitzgerald also came forward for scores.

Cork’s Jack O’Connor and Darragh O’Donovan of Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ó Dálaigh had a sight of goal but fired wide, by which stage the wide count was approaching 10-nil.

Darragh O’Donovan pointed with his final act for a 0-16 to 0-7 half-time lead, and Mike Casey arrowed over with his first touch on the resumption. That sparked a six-point streak, although Hegarty was somehow denied a goal as Ger Millerick’s last-gasp block protected the empty net.

Hugh Flanagan fired wide with another goal chance before teeing up Ó Dálaigh to rifle home in the 50th minute.

Subs registered on both sides, with Jack Cosgrove and James Finn off the mark for Limerick, and Brian O’Sullivan and Matthew Barrett pointing for Cork.

Elsewhere tonight, Waterford ran out comfortable winners by 6-25 to 0-6 against Kerry.

Scorers for Limerick: Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 1-3, Tom Morrissey 0-6 (0-3f, 0-2 ’65s), Peter Casey 0-4, Cian Lynch 0-3, John English 0-3, Paddy O’Donovan 0-2, Chris Thomas 0-1, Matthew Fitzgerald 0-1, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1, Gearóid Hegarty 0-1, Mike Casey 0-1, James Finn 0-1, Jack Cosgrove 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Colm McCarthy 0-3 (0-2f), Jack O’Connor 0-2, Seán Desmond 0-2, Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, Brian O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-2f), Tom Hanley 0-1, Cillian Tobin 0-1, Colin O’Brien 0-1, Jack Cahalane 0-1, Matthew Barrett 0-1.

Limerick

1. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

2. Barry Murphy (Doon), 3. Seán Finn (Bruff), 4. Eddie Stokes (Doon)

5. Chris Thomas (Doon), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. John English (Garryspillane), 11. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 12. Tom Morrissey (Adare)

14. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen), 15. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin)

Subs:

24. Joe Fitzgerald (Monaleen) for D O’Donovan (h-t)

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Donoghue (h-t)

20. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West) for P Casey (43)

19. Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane) for Thomas (46)

18. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane) for Lynch (46)

23. John O’Connor (Ahane) for Hegarty (56)

22. Jack Cosgrove (Ahane) for P O’Donovan (56)

21. James Finn (Na Piarsaigh) for Fitzgerald (56)

Cork

1. Bríon Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Ciarán Doolan (St Finbarr’s), 3. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), 4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

5. Tom Hanley (Ballyhea), 6. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 7. Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers)

8. Cian Darcy (Sarsfields), 9. James Kearney (Castlelyons)

10. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), 11. Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields), 12. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

13. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 14. Seán Desmond (Watergrasshill), 15. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

Subs:

18. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk) for Colin O’Brien (h-t)

17. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Kearney (h-t)

20. Jayden Casey (Youghal) for Tobin (52)

19. Matthew Barrett (Carrigtwohill) for McCarthy (52)

22. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields) for Darcy (52)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)