Limerick, Galway and the need for a positive end to the league

LAST YEAR, LIMERICK and Galway had warning lights flashing as they signed off on their National Hurling League campaigns.

The Treaty tripped up just as league final contention was being discussed, losing to Kilkenny and Wexford by a combined 16 points.

The Tribesmen’s fate was worse, taking 12-point shellackings from Limerick and Cork to send them wounded towards a championship where both counties exited at the quarter-final stage.

While a league final place isn’t the most valued currency in top-tier GAA, John Kiely and Micheál Donoghue will be concerned with preserving their spring green shoots with championship hurling on the horizon. To that end, a league final may look more appetising this term as they face off in a de facto semi-final tonight (Gaelic Grounds, 7pm).

While Limerick might not wish to meet Munster opposition again so close to provincial warfare, they do have a first-round bye. A three-week gap to championship may be more appealing than a five-week wait, even with a warm-weather training camp in between.

The Galway comparison this spring has been with Tipp’s 2025 development curve. Liam Cahill went with the accelerator down from their first day out in Salthill and, even with a league final mauling, they ended the summer celebrating on the Hogan Stand steps.

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What better test for a young group of players than a league final? Especially for the confidence gain it could deliver heading into a Leinster Championship where their prospects appear brighter than any year this decade.

Where Donoghue used 40 players in last year’s league, it has been a tighter group of 32 employed this term. That’s even allowing for a handful of injuries and the late return of some Loughrea panellists.

Galway's Cillian Trayers fends off Oisín Kelly of Offaly. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Cillian Trayers, Cian Daniels, Jason Rabbitte, and Aaron Niland will see their championship debuts next month. They have already been steeled by playing the majority of league minutes and will have an extra pep in their step since the 18-point hammering of Kilkenny.

Every league result from last year has been improved. Each performance has been more impressive as the rounds have progressed. Those statements should be strenuously tested by Limerick.

Kiely’s side faded out last season and 2024 wasn’t much better with a semi-final loss to Kilkenny. Those were early signs of fallibility as Limerick’s record streaks of All-Ireland and Munster dominance were snapped.

Their form appears bolstered this term. Since the Waterford shock, they’ve had seven points or more to spare against each of Kilkenny, Tipperary, Offaly, and Cork – although the latter didn’t arrive close to full strength.

Kiely has gone strong against the Rebels in both their pre-season and league clashes, so the temptation may be to get a run of wins over their recent championship foes. That opportunity would likely materialise with a home win today.

Having seemingly bedded Aidan O’Connor, Cathal O’Neill, and Shane O’Brien into their preferred forward line, Kiely has thrown Darragh Langan in for a start at full-back.

Incidentally, three of the league’s top scorers from play will be on display this evening, including two of those new stars, Aidan O’Connor (0-17) and Shane O’Brien (2-11), plus Galway’s No 1 marksman, Cathal Mannion (1-15).

James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Cian Lynch was masterful at digging out possession from rucks against Cork. William O’Donoghue’s defensive reassignment may require more covering duties from the Patrickswell playmaker.

In 2018, their league quarter-final reversal against Galway imbued Limerick with the belief which carried them to end their 45-year All-Ireland famine. They won’t be keen to re-gift such a springboard to Donoghue’s prodigies.

The four-in-a-row winners have traditionally looked in decent fettle at this stage of the league, but haven’t finished it out in recent years.

Re-establishing that ruthless mentality may be the best approach for their championship state of mind.